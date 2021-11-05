VANDERBILT — Industrial's senior class needed to make a play Friday night at Cobra Field.
After dropping out out of the state rankings with last week's loss at Edna, the Cobras needed a win against Goliad to lock up second place in District 15-3A, Division I. A loss risked a three-way tie for second place.
The play came when senior defensive back Jackson Fluitt forced Goliad's Demetrius Steptoe to fumble in the second quarter and the Cobras never looked back.
The turnover led to 28 straight points by the Cobras as Industrial's defense took control of the game and allowed the offense to roll to a 28-7 victory.
"That's a big play," said Industrial senior linebacker Reed Kallus. "That's what every team needs. Game changing plays are what turns the game around and we have the players that can do that. That play right there helped us turn the game around and propelled us to win against Goliad."
Goliad (6-4, 3-3) knew a loss would drop it to fourth place in district and a tough matchup for the Tigers' first playoff game in three years.
As a result, Goliad struck first with Reese Ruhnke's 67-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Council after Industrial (8-2, 5-1) turned the ball over on downs on its opening possession.
Council and Aden Barrientez carried the Tigers' offense with 137 combined rushing yards.
"It was just coming out full strength and everything and just hitting them in places they didn't see coming," Council said. "Just giving everything we have at the very beginning and doing it at the very end."
Industrial coach Jamie Dixon started Ashton Garza at quarterback over Matthew Davis after the latter's injury against Edna.
Davis returned at quarterback on Industrial's second drive but again came up empty.
Goliad had success driving the ball early, keeping Industrial's offense off the field, and looked primed for another score.
Fluitt's forced fumble, recovered by senior defensive end Matthew Long, changed the game and led to a 21-point second quarter for Industrial.
The Cobras tied the game with Davis' 46-yard touchdown pass to Clearence Hosey, took the lead with Kaleb Figirova's 1-yard run and added a 17-yard catch from Mason Roe to go into halftime up 21-7.
Davis finished 9 of 16 passing for 214 yards and two scores.
"I made sure that everybody, all 11 of us were pumped up after that (fumble)," Davis said. "Made sure we kept our heads on straight. We couldn't get too happy about it. We had to make sure we stayed focused and that's what we did."
Goliad received the second half kickoff and had the right game plan going. The Tigers produced a 16-play, 11 minute drive that got them to the Industrial 21-yard line.
But Kallus and the Industrial defense sacked Ruhnke on fourth down to end the threat. The Cobras held the Tigers to 219 yards of total offense on the night.
"Our kids played tough but when you go up against a good team and a well coached team that's been successful the past few years you can't come over here and turn the ball over when you got good drives," said Goliad coach Kevin Salazar. "We put some good drives together and we just didn't finish. We've got to capitalize in those situations."
A fourth quarter 5-yard touchdown run from Garza put the Cobras up by 21 and sealed the win for Industrial.
Industrial will play Lyford in Class 3A, Division I bi-district at 7 p.m. Thursday in Odem.
"I'm kind of happy for the short week cause we can get rolling," Dixon said. "Keep rolling with what we were doing tonight and let it carry on."
Goliad will play at District 16-3A, Division I champion London at a time to be determined.
"We're pretty confident. We're like that every game," Council said. "We believe that we're going to beat them. And that's what we're going to have going in there. And that's what we're gonna have all throughout the game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.