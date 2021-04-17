Xavier Ortega earned the right to be Victoria East's closer.
The freshman pitcher has been one of the bright spots in a season of hardships for the Titans.
But on Saturday afternoon against Corpus Christi King, Ortega had to pitch his way out of a rain soaked seventh inning.
What started as a drizzle became a heavy dose of rainfall as he gave up a pair of bases loaded walks and a bases clearing double as King came away with a 10-2 victory in District 29-5A.
"I tried to keep a clear mindset cause whenever you come into situations like this you never want to blow it or screw it," Ortega said. "Unfortunately that's what happened and I've just got to learn from it and make sure it doesn't happen again."
East had tied the game twice, but King lead 4-2 in the top of the seventh.
Head coach Wes Kolle spoke with Ortega midway through the inning but left him in.
It was a learning moment for the young pitcher.
"No doubt he's earned the right to be there," Kolle said. "Going in that was the plan to start Joey (Lee) and Caleb (Korczynski) be the first relief. We thought Xavier would be good going after Caleb. Not making excuses about the weather or anything but we've got to go compete better right there."
Ortega got the start at third base and drove in East's first run with an RBI single in the second inning, scoring Ross.
The Titans tied it up again in the fifth inning with Kaden Kolle's RBI single, scoring Ceyth Grevey, but left five men on base for the game.
"Building off these moments we just need to go one by one," Ortega said. "Do your job. Each person has to do their job. I did my job early but unfortunately I couldn't do it later in the game."
Joey Lee started on the mound for East and pitched five innings, striking out three and giving up three runs. Lee's stranded nine King runners, but was tagged with the loss.
"It definitely stings," Grevey said. "Weather is no factor. We play baseball no matter it's raining, clear, anything. It's fundamentals, it's stuff that you should already know how to do. You shouldn't lose a game like that. It's painful after losing last night and not being able to come back today and bounce back and get a win."
East has now list six straight games and will hose No. 5 ranked Gregory-Portland — the top team in 29-5A — at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
DISTRICT 29-5A
Corpus Christi King 10, Victoria East 2
King: 100 012 6 - 10 9 1
East: 010 010 0 - 2 5 2
W: Ben Garza; L: Joey Lee
Highlights: (E) Joey Lee 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 K, 5 BB; Kaden Kolle 1-for-3, RBI; De'Everett Ross 0-for-1, R, BB; Ceyth Grevey 1-for-3, R; Xavier Ortega 1.0 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 2 K, 4 BB, 1-for-3, RBI; (K) Ben Garza 7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 3 K, 2 BB, 2-for-4, R; Andrew Solis 1-for-4, 3 RBI, 2B; Bryan Guillen 3-for-4, 2 R, 2B.
Records: East 5-19-2, 2-11; King 16-10-2, 5-7
