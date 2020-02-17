The power of love
After a Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed in the line of duty in October 2019, a Falls County game warden began planning a hunting trip to help give members of the Sheriff’s Office an outlet to get a break from the tragic event. The warden reached out to a Lampasas County game warden to assist with setting up the hunt. The Lampasas County game warden reached out to local landowners and businesses and found a venue and accommodations for the hunt. In late January, Falls County deputies, the father of the fallen deputy and the Fall County game warden traveled to a ranch in Lampasas for the hunt. A local deer processing business also donated rib eye steaks for all the guests. Nine deer were taken during the successful hunt.
A hunk, a hunk of burning love
In December 2017, a Wise County game warden received a call about a boat on fire near a rural road away from any lakes. Once firefighters extinguished the fire, the wardens were able to piece together what was left of the Hull Identification Number and found out the owner was an individual from Kaufman County. The warden contacted to boat owner to confirm the boat was theirs but was met with hostility. The next day, the warden contacted the insurance company and learned that the claim had already been flagged as suspicious. In the early stages of the investigation, firefighters and a Palo Pinto County investigator believed the fire was intentionally set with the aid of an accelerant. The warden was able to pull the security footage from several gas stations along IH-20 and found an SUV pulling a bass boat about 20 minutes before the fire was reported. In the following days, the warden was able to find a possible suspect after multiple interviews and collaborations with the insurance company’s Fraud Investigative Unit. The warden was then assisted by a game warden captain who drove by the suspect’s residence in an unmarked vehicle. They confirmed that the SUV was there and was the same vehicle in the security footage. Wardens then contacted the suspect and after a lengthy conversation, they admitted to setting the boat on fire to help his friend collect insurance money. The suspect was promised $5,000 to make it look like the boat was stolen and then set on fire. The insurance fraud unit conducted several sworn depositions with the boat owner, but they never admitted to knowing anything about how the boat ended up where it did. Later, wardens met with the boat owner in January 2019 and received a full confession about his part in the case. The owner had purchased the boat for $38,500 and had it insured for $60,000. Charges were filed for 2nd degree felony arson on both individuals for their part and they received grand jury indictments in early 2019. In early 2020, both individuals pled guilty to arson and received 10 years deferred adjudication and a $2,500 fine.
Heartbreaker
Kerr County game wardens recently completed an investigation into a commercial hunting operation at a Managed Lands Deer Program ranch where hunters from five different states were filed for hunting without a license going back to December 2017. The non-resident landowner was also filed on. A total of seven exotics and 12 whitetail bucks were seized in the investigation. The whitetail bucks scored between 113” and 249” on the Boone and Crockett Club scoring system, with several in the 190-220” range. Wardens located the right contacts, and game wardens with the Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police, Rhode Island Environmental Police, and the Massachusetts Environmental Police assisted with seizing the illegally taken animals and shipping them back to Texas. Wildlife Division biologists assisted with scoring the whitetail for restitution.
Tainted love
Harris County game wardens were called to assist the Houston Police Department with a traffic stop involving a vehicle that had multiple untagged animal heads. After speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, the wardens discovered that the two people in the vehicle were from Louisiana and had been working in El Paso County with another individual who had already returned to Louisiana. In their spare time, two of the subjects decided to go on a Texas safari and shot an elk, gemsbok and an untagged 8-point white-tailed buck that they were transporting home. The driver claimed the animals were shot legally on public land. However, a follow-up with the landowner in El Paso County confirmed the suspects had been hunting on private land without landowner consent. One of the occupants had no hunting license, and it was discovered a .22 caliber rimfire round was used to kill all the animals and the meat had gone to waste. It is illegal to hunt a white-tailed buck with rimfire ammunition. The driver shot the white-tailed buck and simply cut its head off. Working quickly with an El Paso County game warden, the animals and rifle were seized as evidence in anticipation of felony and multiple Class A and C charges being filed against the suspects.
Drunk in love
An Atascosa County game warden was on routine night patrol when a dark colored, full sized dually truck pulled onto the highway in front of his patrol unit without headlights almost causing a major accident. The warden initiated a traffic stop for not having headlights on at night, an expired vehicle registration and defective tail lamps. Upon making contact with the driver, he detected a strong odor of alcohol. The driver’s license had been suspended and expired since 2012. The warden asked for assistance from a nearby DPS Trooper and the driver was ultimately arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and an open container. Felony charges are pending.
Caught in a Bad Romance
A Bexar County game warden was checking fisherman on the southside of San Antonio when he heard gunshots coming from near IH-35. The warden patrolled the area looking for vehicles parked on the side of the interstate when he saw a grey Ford Focus with the driver’s side door open and a woman sitting in the passenger’s seat. The driver was not in the vehicle and the woman had multiple butane lighters on her lap. The driver then emerged and was walking back to the vehicle from a wooded area but exhibited signs of a person under the influence of narcotics. The warden asked the driver if they had any weapons and he said he had a .22 in the vehicle. The warden then asked if he could search for contraband and the driver consented. During the search, he discovered 2.3 grams of crystal meth and a .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle. The driver admitted he had shot at a fox but had missed. He was arrested for possession of controlled substance and transported to the Bexar County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.