Three Harris County game wardens were inspecting commercial oyster on Galveston Bay when they came across a boat that had a sack of oysters with 15.29% undersized- three times the allowed limit.
When asked about what they were using to measure the oysters, the captain said “Nothing.” This was the captain’s second time being cited for possessing undersized oysters.
Approximately 1,100 pounds of oyster were returned to the reef.
Road hunting is not OK
A Red River County game warden received a report about possible road hunting that had just occurred. According to a witness, the vehicle had an Oklahoma license plate.
After receiving information about where the road hunting had happened, the warden set up and waited at the intersection with the only routes back to Oklahoma. A short time later, a vehicle matching the witnesses description approached the intersection and the warden conducted a traffic stop.
The passenger admitted to shooting feral hogs from the road on a private property and was taken to the Red River County Jail where the appropriate road hunting charges were filed.
The rifle, equipped with night vision and an attached spotlight, was seized. Cases pending.
Blinded by the lights
Two Limestone County game wardens responded to a vehicle accident east of Mexia involving a vehicle overturned in a creek bed with a man trapped inside. Local authorities were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle and wardens were assisting with traffic control on the road.
While traffic was being safely guided, the wardens saw an SUV trying to go around their patrol vehicle, ignoring the emergency lights and roadblock. The wardens signaled the man to stop and when they approached the vehicle, saw that the driver had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his speech.
There were also several alcoholic beverages in the vehicle. The driver was detained and admitted to drinking several alcoholic beverages. After failing a field sobriety test, he was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated and transported to the Limestone County Jail for booking.
Acting squirrelly
An Angelina County game warden was approaching a boat ramp on the Angelina River just before dark when he saw someone driving in his direction. A man quickly laid a gun on the bow of the boat and walked away.
When the warden approached the two people aboard the vessel, one decided to change out of wet socks while the other kept talking on their cell phone. The warden unloaded the .22 rifle left on the bow and inspected the cooler in the boat which contained a squirrel that was dressed and put on ice.
Since the man started squirrel season six days early, he was issued a citation for hunting squirrels during a closed season. Case is pending.
That’s a twist; that’s very twisty
A Williamson County game warden was contacted by a Travis County Sheriff’s Deputy about a boat the deputy had stopped on Lake Travis that had the boat hull identification number visibly removed.
The operator of the boat said he bought the vessel a short time ago and showed the officers a title and bill of sale. The deputy and warden investigated the paperwork of the vessel and found out the title was legitimately signed, but the bill of sale was falsified.
Upon further inspection, the officers determined that the vessel didn’t match the paperwork the operator of the boat had presented. The registration number on the paperwork belonged to a Wellcraft, and the validation number belonged to the operator but for a Kayot boat. Additionally, the engine horsepower, serial number and sterndrive number returned to a Baja vessel.
The Baja was listed as stolen out of Travis County in January, along with the trailer. The owner of the Baja was contacted, and the boat was verified as the stolen vessel. The vessel and trailer were returned to the original owner and the operator of the vessel was charged with possession of stolen property.
