Good Samaritans
A Marion County Game Wardens responded to Lake O the Pines regarding a capsized vessel. Several fishermen close to the incident rescued an 80-year-old male and his son and transported them to a boat ramp.
EMS arrived on scene and then transported the older male to the hospital for observation.
A Little mud on the tires
A Polk County Game Warden received a call from dispatch regarding individuals loading up a deer. A Polk County deputy was in the area and assisted the warden in patrolling the area based on the original call.
An ATV drove by on a public roadway and the deputy initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the ATV fled, and a pursuit ensued. The ATV turned and went off-road on muddy terrain, so the warden followed the pursuit in four-wheel drive until the path ended and then gave pursuit on foot.
The warden guided the deputy to where he expected the ATV to return. The deputy apprehended the subject and the ATV which was discovered to be stolen.
In a slough of trouble
A Trinity County Game Warden and a K9 Warden were investigating a slough in the national forest that was suspected to be baited with corn. The Wardens found fresh corn in the water and other evidence of baiting down a trail, including the tear-off top to a corn bag and spilled corn.
The next day before daylight, wardens sat nearby listening for shots in the slough and not long after sunrise, hunters began shooting in the slough. The Wardens located two hunters who were approximately 20 yards from the corn in the water.
After a short interview, the hunters admitted to hunting over bait and putting the corn out a few days before. Citations included place bait to attract, hunt over bait, possession of lead shot and some tagging violations for deer from earlier in the season. Five wood ducks were also seized and civil restitution for each duck is pending.
Nothing to stand on
An Orange County Game Warden was traveling along the Tony Housman Wildlife Management Area (WMA) when he observed a vehicle driving along the right-of-way in the construction zone that appeared to have a shotgun on the dashboard. The warden was able to exit the interstate at the state line and make his way back along the right-of-way to investigate.
As he approached the vehicle, he observed a male subject carrying a shotgun coming from the woods, which is a closed area of the Tony Housman WMA. During the contact, the subject claimed that he was hunting hogs and was looking for a stand that his friend had erected next to the interstate. The warden found the stand erected on the WMA property within just a few feet of the interstate.
The subject was issued citations for no annual public hunting permit and no hunting license. Two wardens followed up with the friend who had illegally placed the stand in the WMA originally. That subject confessed to placing the stand in the closed area of the WMA and was issued a citation as well. Cases are pending.
Check please
A Gregg County Game Warden received a call from the White Oak PD regarding an illegal dumping complaint at a local restaurant. The restaurant owner reported numerous rancid bags of trash, accompanied by a decaying white-tailed doe carcass missing only its backstraps, piled around their business and dumpster. Information regarding the individual’s identity was gathered and it matched an individual that the game warden was already investigating on unrelated hunting violations.
The warden and local officers responded to the subject’s residence where he and fellow tenants advised they had deemed the spoiled doe inedible via damages from a vehicle vs. deer incident. An impromptu necropsy suggested otherwise, prompting a full confession of how the doe was shot out of season and allowed to waste.
During that interview, an additional confession was also collected regarding the warden’s original hunting investigation. That individual confirmed the illegal harvest of two other bucks found with antlers entangled from sparring along a late-night roadway. Exhausted and struggling to flee danger, both deer were fatally stabbed by the individual.
Civil restitution and multiple subjects were charged. Charges included: Hunt/Possess Deer from Public Roadway, Untagged Deer, Illegal Means and Methods, Waste of Game, Hunt During Closed Season, Exceed Bag Limit, No Archery Stamp, and No Harvest Log. Additional charges are pending investigation.
