An Orange County Game Warden was traveling along the Tony Housman Wildlife Management Area (WMA) when he observed a vehicle driving along the right-of-way in the construction zone that appeared to have a shotgun on the dashboard. The warden was able to exit the interstate at the state line and make his way back along the right-of-way to investigate.
As he approached the vehicle, he observed a male subject carrying a shotgun coming from the woods, which is a closed area of the Tony Housman WMA. During the contact, the subject claimed that he was hunting hogs and was looking for a stand that his friend had erected next to the interstate. The warden found the stand erected on the WMA property within just a few feet of the interstate.
The subject was issued citations for no annual public hunting permit and no hunting license. Two wardens followed up with the friend who had illegally placed the stand in the WMA originally. That subject confessed to placing the stand in the closed area of the WMA and was issued a citation as well. Cases are pending.
Check please
A Gregg County Game Warden received a call from the White Oak PD regarding an illegal dumping complaint at a local restaurant. The restaurant owner reported numerous rancid bags of trash, accompanied by a decaying white-tailed doe carcass missing only its backstraps, piled around their business and dumpster. Information regarding the individual’s identity was gathered and it matched an individual that the game warden was already investigating on unrelated hunting violations.
The warden and local officers responded to the subject’s residence where he and fellow tenants advised they had deemed the spoiled doe inedible via damages from a vehicle vs. deer incident. An impromptu necropsy suggested otherwise, prompting a full confession of how the doe was shot out of season and allowed to waste.
During that interview, an additional confession was also collected regarding the warden’s original hunting investigation. That individual confirmed the illegal harvest of two other bucks found with antlers entangled from sparring along a late-night roadway. Exhausted and struggling to flee danger, both deer were fatally stabbed by the individual.
Civil restitution and multiple subjects were charged. Charges included: Hunt/Possess Deer from Public Roadway, Untagged Deer, Illegal Means and Methods, Waste of Game, Hunt During Closed Season, Exceed Bag Limit, No Archery Stamp, and No Harvest Log. Additional charges are pending investigation.
