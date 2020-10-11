Creeping on critters
Two game wardens were conducting night patrols in Kimble County where several reports of possible night road hunting had been occurring. The wardens had been sitting in their location for about 10 minutes when they heard the first of multiple gunshots and saw a group of people spotlighting.
With the use of night vision goggles, the wardens located the individuals and made contact with them. The 11 individuals had permission to be on the property they were hunting on, but all were from out of state and did not possess a valid Texas hunting license.
The individuals had shot several jack rabbits, raccoons and other non-game animals. The wardens issued 11 citations for hunting non-game animals without a valid Texas hunting license.
Axis denied
An Edwards County game warden and a Real County game warden had been investigating an individual for several weeks for hunting from a public roadway. One day, a landowner called in a suspicious vehicle driving very slowly so the Edwards County game warden responded to the call from several miles away.
While in-route he received a second call saying the individuals were seen taking an axis deer from the public road. The individuals were apprehended and confessed. Multiple charges have been filed and cases are pending.
Oh, crap(pie)
Two Travis County game wardens were patrolling Decker Lake when they encountered two different groups of men fishing with cast nets from boats and jet skis. Upon further investigation, the game wardens found both groups in possession of multiple game fish including bass and crappie.
The wardens took possession of the fish and donated them to a family on the shore. Multiple citations and civil restitution are pending.
Shrimpin’ ain’t easy
A Calhoun County game warden was patrolling Matagorda Bay in the early morning hours when he saw numerous commercial shrimp boats traveling into the bay.
The warden observed them for a while when he saw the boats turn their navigation and deck lights off. With the use of night vision, the warden determined that the boats had dropped their nets in the water and begun shrimping.
Two commercial shrimp boat captains were issued citations for shrimping at night and all resources were returned to Matagorda Bay.
