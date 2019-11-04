The Limit Does Not Exist
Two game wardens were patrolling for dove hunters in La Salle County when they heard multiple shots from a nearby ranch. They began working their way through the ranch when they were greeted by a hunter about to head out for an afternoon hunt. When the wardens asked him how his morning hunt went, he replied that he had done well and reached his limit of 15 doves. Upon hearing his response, the wardens advised the hunter that it would probably be best if he just called it a day. The man was initially confused, but after a little education on the law he agreed to call it a day. The wardens also checked other hunters on the ranch at a nearby tank when they noticed a large deer feeder in the field directly behind the tank where they were hunting. After inspecting the feeder, the wardens noticed a large amount of corn on the ground as well as dove feathers and shotgun wads that were scattered around. All five hunters were cited for hunting over bait and about 30 doves were seized. Civil restitution is pending.
Don’t You Be My Neighbor
A Coleman County game warden and a McCulloch County game warden were on patrol when they received a call about three poachers in a dove field belonging to a local outfitter. When they arrived, the outfitter said two of the poachers hopped the fence and took off running back home, and a third man stayed behind. After talking to the man, one of the wardens went over the fence where he found the house and the two poachers who admitted to hunting on the neighboring property without landowner consent. Three shotguns and eight mourning doves were seized out of the field and all three people were arrested and transported to the Coleman County Jail. Cases pending.
To The Hunter, The Spoils
Two Liberty County game wardens received information about three local men who had allegedly harvested three whitetail deer in closed season. Since the three subjects were in different locations, a Hardin County game warden assisted with one of the interviews. The wardens split up and contacted all three men simultaneously so they couldn’t compare stories. They all admitted to taking the three deer and forgetting to put fresh ice in two of the deer, causing them to quickly spoil in the heat. Charges and restitution were filed for taking whitetail deer in closed season and by illegal means, as well as waste of game for failing to keep them all in edible condition.
Dazed and Confused
Two Montgomery County game wardens approached a man parked by a local boat ramp when they noticed the odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle. He admitted to possessing the marijuana and was arrested while protesting, “I thought this was Harris County!” After being told he was in Montgomery County, he was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Case pending.
