Getting Schooled
Two Hood County game wardens were alerted by a TPWD Criminal Investigation Division (CID), motion activated camera that was triggered at 6 a.m. by two men in camouflage walking with bow and arrows on Acton School property. The camera had been set up in attempt to catch illegal hunters. When they arrived on scene, the wardens spread out through the wooded area to search for the men. At 10 a.m., the camera was tripped again capturing a photo of one of the men exiting the property. One of the wardens ran to a different part of the property and found a vehicle driving through the school parking lot at a high rate of speed. The driver saw the warden and slammed on the brakes. Thinking the warden was one of their buddies, the driver stopped to pick him up. The warden approached the vehicle and the woman who was driving said she wasn’t in the area to pick up anyone hunting. After being interviewed further, she revealed she was picking up her boyfriend and his friend. She was instructed to call her boyfriend and tell him to meet her. The boyfriend told the woman he had left the property and went to the parking lot of a Kroger. After he was detained, he admitted to hunting on school property. He also admitted to hunting with his friend and said he told him to run when they saw the game warden. The TPWD K9 team was deployed and the second man was tracked for a long distance until his scent was lost. Further investigation revealed the second man was on parole and had previous convictions for hunting without landowner consent and his hunting license was suspended. Evidence was collected and the subject was later arrested on a parole blue warrant. The investigation is ongoing.
No Regrets
A Henderson County game warden was contacted by a local landowner about some duck hunters who had been hunting during the closed season split. The landowner was able to provide the warden with the license plates of the suspected duck hunter’s vehicles. The wardens responded to the location but were unable to find the suspected duck hunters. As the investigation continued, the wardens were able to track down the hunters at their residence. During an interview, one of the hunters admitted to duck hunting and was proud to say it was his “best morning ever.” After the investigation was over, it was clear the hunters were new to duck hunting and were unaware of the split.
SoFISHticated Operation
With the assistance of CID, Bexar County game wardens set up a buy with an individual attempting to sell six steaks of yellowfin tuna for $200. A time and location were set up and the wardens sat and waited outside of an HEB for the seller to show up. As they waited, they saw the seller standing outside the doors with a dog and a blue bag in a basket. As the wardens approached the man, he gave the dog to a woman and went inside the store. The woman then began to walk into the parking lot with the blue bag. Wardens then went up to the woman and asked where the man went. She said the man went inside of the store to shop. The wardens searched the blue bag and found the tuna steaks. One of the wardens went inside to retrieve the man and, once outside, he was interviewed. The man did not have the proper licenses to sell aquatic species. The individual was educated about the sale of aquatic species and issued a citation. The tuna was seized to be donated. Cases pending.
Fast and Furious
A Bell County game warden received a call from a fisherman on Lake Stillhouse about a boat driving around and shooting at ducks. The warden, with assistance from an additional Bell County game warden, were able to stop the individuals as they were pulling out of the boat ramp. Upon further inspection, the individuals had more than 20 violations and had killed two buzzards along with three coots. Some of the violations included no hunting license, utilizing lead shot, rally and disturb, hunt from a watercraft and no migratory duck stamp, just to name a few. Wardens issued multiple citations.
Stop Lying, it’s the Pits
A Hardin County game warden and a game warden cadet were fueling up at a gas station near Kountze when they noticed a man in a nearby truck putting ice in a cooler and struck up a conversation. They learned the man was putting ice on a quartered deer he had just harvested, so they asked to see the head and the tag. The man explained he had left the head and the tag back at his hunting camp. When asked for his hunting license, he produced a license without any missing tags. The warden followed the hunter back to his deer lease to retrieve the deer head and complete the investigation. A citation was issued for possession of an untagged deer and a warning for failure to complete the harvest log. Case pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.