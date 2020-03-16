Extremely loud & incredibly dumb
On Feb. 22, while patrolling the San Jacinto River for fishing license violations in eastern Montgomery County, San Jacinto and Montgomery County game wardens heard a gunshot that sounded extremely close. After looking at a map, they noticed a pipeline about 50 yards away. As they made their way down the pipeline, the wardens noticed a pickup and ATV tucked away into the woods. While approaching the pickup, they witnessed two individuals tucking things into the toolbox of the truck. It appeared they had interrupted what was about to be a hunt without consent case. A bag of hog-wild attractant was found in the toolbox as well as a shotgun with buckshot and a rifle with a thermal scope. The ATV had been reported stolen out of Liberty County in 2018, so it was seized for further investigation. The registered owner of the ATV listed a guide on his hunting lease as his primary suspect. The guide just happened to be the same individual who was in possession of the ATV. Charges Pending.
Lights out
On Feb. 15, a Sabine County game warden observed a truck traveling on State Highway 87 near Milam, Texas with inoperable taillights and license plate lights. The warden initiated a traffic stop on the truck and upon contacting the driver and passenger, the warden located a white-tailed buck deer in the bed of the truck. After a brief interview, the warden was able to obtain a confession from the individuals. The deer was shot from the road with the aid of an artificial light. Both subjects were arrested for hunting white-tailed deer at night and hunting with the aid of artificial light. Cases Pending.
food truck bandits
While returning a recovered stolen game camera from a previous hunting case to the land manager of a local development company, a Montgomery County game warden learned that they had been having theft issues from the active construction areas on some of their development properties. The warden and a Grimes County game warden made a pass through the development while on routine patrol the evening of Feb. 15 and witnessed four individuals loading thousands of dollars of construction materials into the back of two pickup trucks. When the wardens contacted the group, they claimed that an unnamed friend who worked there told them they could have what they were taking. The land manager was able to quickly contact the construction superintendent of the project who verified that no one other than him had the authority to give away material and he did not give anyone permission to take anything. All four individuals were arrested for theft $750-$2,500, a class A misdemeanor. Upon further questioning, the group caught stealing were discovered as the drivers of food trucks for several local developments, including the one they were caught in.
