Racked ‘Em Up
At 1 a.m. on Dec. 25, a Bowie County game warden received information about possible illegal hunting activity on a farm in the northern part of Bowie County. The warden responded to the area and located two white-tailed doe and one feral hog laying near a residence on the farm. A short time later a vehicle drove up and the warden detained two male subjects in the truck after discovering two more white-tailed doe in the bed of the pickup. During a search of the immediate area, the warden located two ice chests containing what appeared to be deer meat. In addition to harvesting the four does, the two subjects also admitted to harvesting the deer in the ice chests a few nights before. Both individuals were taken into custody and booked into the Bowie County Jail for hunting at night. Since then, game wardens have searched several areas of the farm and located additional deer carcasses. The investigation is on-going, and cases are pending.
Up To No Good
On the evening of Jan. 4, a Cherokee County game warden worked an area where several deer had been shot from the road in recent months. Shortly after getting in his “set,” he noticed a truck nearing his location, at a very slow pace and stopping twice. Through his binoculars, he could see a subject exit the vehicles passenger’s side and walk into the pasture where he was located. Using thermal imaging, he could see the subject walking up the hill adjacent to his location. A short time later the subject started shining a light, which led him to believe that the subject was looking for something. The warden approached the subject’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. When he approached the driver, he asked the driver what they were up to and the driver replied, “not any good.” The driver informed the warden that his buddy was out in the field looking for a deer he had shot earlier in the evening. The warden had the driver call his buddy and tell him it was in his best interest to return to the truck. Once the warden was able to make contact with the “shooter," it was determined that he and his wife had been driving by, about 5:30pm, and saw a small buck on the hillside and the subject took a shot at the buck with his .17 caliber rimfire rifle. At the shot, the deer seemed to drop so the subject took his wife home and planned to come back and pick up the deer with his buddy. Despite searching by all parties, including the landowner, the deer was never recovered. Cases Pending.
Some Evidence Floats
On Jan. 7, a Burleson County game warden observed an angler at Yegua Creek in Burleson County putting fish into a bucket near him. The man was later observed handing a fish to a nearby fishermen who started cutting it up with a knife. Upon making contact with the small group, the man picked up the bucket and started to dump the fish out. The warden told him to stop several times while making contact. Several fish floated to the top of the water as they were already dead. The man was detained while the warden used a cast net to get the dead fish out of the water. A total of 16 undersized fish (crappie, white bass, and largemouth bass) were collected. Multiple citations were issued to the man. The other parts of the group received citations for no fishing license and using game fish as bait. All cases are pending.
