Cracked Under Pressure
A Llano County game warden responded to a call from San Saba dispatch regarding an active poaching situation. Once on scene, a landowner claimed to have witnessed someone shoot one of his red stag deer from the neighboring property. The scene was photographed, and evidence was gathered, but the warden was unable to contact the other property owner. The following morning, game wardens went back to San Saba to meet with the hunters from the alleged violators property. One subject was identified as having been hunting in the blind near the incident at the time it occurred. The subject swore he did not shoot across property lines and even provided a written statement claiming he didn’t shoot. The subject appeared nervous and the game warden advised the subject of the charges he was facing. The subject finally cracked and stated, “I messed up.” The subject went on to confess to shooting the red stag, even though he had already lawfully shot a doe on his property 45 minutes prior. The subject will be charged with hunting without landowner’s consent, and the case is still pending.
Prong Side of the Law
Amarillo district game wardens made contact with three individuals on a side-by-side ATV. At first contact, they admitted they had shot a doe pronghorn. After wardens interviewed all three, they determined the doe was shot approximately an hour before and the individuals were on the way to a different property to dump the carcass in hopes that no one would find it. Citations for hunting in a closed season and invalid permit were issued.
Blinded by The Light
A Montgomery County game warden was notified of road hunting activity from a caller who said that he was awoken by headlights being shined in his window. He got up to see a vehicle turning around in his driveway. The caller claimed that he was able to document the license plate and then went to sleep. The next day, he noticed the shaft of an arrow and blood in his front yard. The game warden located the owner of the vehicle and received a full confession. The suspect admitted to shooting a buck in the caller’s yard. He also admitted to shooting at two other deer on the same night. Charges of hunting deer at night and hunting deer with an artificial light were filed.
Follow Your Arrow, Unless You’re This Guy
A Liberty County game warden received a call from an employee of a private subdivision near Dayton reporting that he had just observed a man dragging and trying to load a whitetailed deer into his vehicle from private subdivision property. When he confronted the man, the subject said he had just found the dead deer and didn’t want it to go to waste. The employee noted the deer had what appeared to be an entry and exit wound from an arrow that had apparently been used to kill it. After a brief investigation, the subject confessed to shooting the deer while hunting without landowner consent. Cases and restitution are pending.
Hiding in Plain Sight
A Jefferson County game warden was patrolling along Highway 73 in Port Arthur when he recognized a truck parked alongside the highway near a popular fishing spot as one that belonged to a local subject for whom he had an arrest warrant. Less than six months prior, the game warden had issued the subject a citation for no fishing license and then later discovered his license was suspended. An arrest warrant was obtained for the offense of fishing while license suspended at that time, but it hadn’t yet been served. The game warden watched with binoculars from a distance and observed the subject with the outstanding warrant fishing yet again. He contacted the subject and placed him under arrest for the outstanding warrant and a new charge of fishing while license suspended and placed him in the Jefferson County Jail. Cases pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.