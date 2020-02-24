Roller coaster of love
A Sabine County game warden received a call from a neighboring Louisiana State game warden looking for information about a Texas resident that had been hunting ducks in Louisiana. The warden found some posts on Facebook from the suspects that could lead to potential cases in Texas. After contacting the suspect and their spouse about the pictures and posts on Facebook, wardens discovered that the pair had hunted several white-tailed deer without a hunting license. The suspect was also cited in Louisiana for hunting ducks without a license, no state migratory stamp, hunting over bait and placing bait to attract ducks. The individual and his spouse were also issued several citations and warnings in Texas including hunting without a license, improperly tagged deer, criminal responsibility of minor and harvest log violations. Cases and restitutions are pending in both states.
Where is the love?
A McMullen County game warden received an anonymous call about a man that was hunting without landowner consent. The man worked at a drilling site on a ranch and had posted a picture on Facebook posing with a deer on a production site near where he worked. The caller noted that the picture was posted several weeks ago but had since been deleted. Over the next week, the warden gathered enough evidence to have a warrant issued for the suspect’s arrest. The issue, at that time, was that the suspect was out of state. During the course of the investigation, the warden gained the cooperation of the company the suspect worked for and they told him the suspect was scheduled to work at the same drilling site and would be arriving to the location soon. The company added that they did not want the suspect on the property but would put off firing him until the arrest was made. When he arrived on the property, the suspect was placed under arrest and transported to jail where he later confessed to hunting without landowner consent. Cases for hunting without landowner consent, hunting at night and hunting with artificial light are pending. The assistance and advice of La Salle, Duval and Atascosa County game wardens, along with McMullen County Sheriff’s Office, were crucial in these cases being filed.
Fly like an eagle
A Comanche County game warden was contacted by a concerned fisherman about a possible injured bald eagle near the dam at Lake Proctor. The warden arrived on scene and contacted the fisherman who confirmed through a photograph that it was in fact a bald eagle. The warden contacted the veterinarian at the Abilene Zoo and they agreed to take the eagle in for treatment of its injuries. The eagle was severely dehydrated and had an infected wound on one wing. The next day the eagle was transported to South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center where it will stay until it can be released back at Lake Proctor.
Love the way you lie
Two Trinity County game wardens received a call about missing boaters, two adults and one child, on the Neches River. When they arrived at the ramp, the wardens found two trucks and an empty boat trailer. Accompanied by a Trinity County Deputy, the wardens searched the river for the missing boat. After a couple of hours, they noticed a light on the deck of a floating cabin. Wardens made contact and confirmed it was the two missing men and child. The men were fishing from the floating cabin and said they had boat trouble earlier but had since fixed the boat. Once the wardens confirmed that everyone was okay, the men were asked to present their fishing license, and neither’s was current. Additionally, the boat was not registered and only had one inflatable life jacket. The warden also found a dead woodpecker the men were using for bait. The men said they were about to head back to the ramp, so the wardens followed them back to the ramp after they loaded their gear. A small amount of marijuana was found on one individual while the other attempted to start their boat. The warden asked the man to step back out of the boat. While exiting the boat, he intentionally fell into the water. The wardens grabbed the man while he was underwater and could feel his arms underneath him trying to get rid of something. Once they detained him, they noticed an empty holster in his belt. The wardens then found a large amount of meth, marijuana and Xanax. In the meantime, an Angelina County warden travelled through deer leases to attempt to get close to the floating cabin. The warden was able to get within a few hundred yards of the cabins and transported the two men and child back to the boat ramp by truck while Trinity County wardens collected evidence. After a second look in the cabin a loaded handgun was located underneath a cot. Both men were arrested, and the child was transported to relatives. Several felony charges will be filed including manufacture and delivery of meth, felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.
Crazy in love
A Tyler County game warden was flagged down by a Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputy that was responding to a call from a landowner about a trespasser on an ATV that had just stolen six game cameras. The warden, deputy and a DPS officer followed the ATV tracks and were able to locate where the subject lived. The landowner’s property was located and after a short interview, a full confession was obtained from the subject. He had just gotten out of jail a few days prior for theft of property and was currently on probation. He was arrested for felony theft and trespassing and transported to the Jasper County jail. Cases are pending.
We belong together
Two Throckmorton County and Haskell County game wardens were patrolling near Lake Stamford when they saw a truck suspiciously parked on the county road with its doors open. From a distance, the wardens saw a man walk out of the bar ditch and get into the truck. They approached the vehicle and saw a rifle in the passenger’s seat and nearly a dozen snares in the bed of the pickup. The man was interviewed and admitted that he was placing snares and hunting from the county road. A dead coyote that was caught in his snare was discovered a short distance away. The man was also a convicted felon. In addition to multiple class C misdemeanors, cases were filed for hunting from the public road and the man was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
