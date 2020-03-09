Gesundheit!
On Feb. 15, a Real County game warden assisted the Real County Sheriff’s Department on a call about a reckless driver that had been pulled over just south of Leakey. After the deputy made contact with the driver, he told the game warden the driver was acting very nervous. While the deputy was running the driver’s information the subject sped away and a pursuit ensued. Real County sheriff’s office, the game warden, the DPS trooper and the Real County Constable were involved in the pursuit. After pursuing the subject for about 5 miles south of Leakey the subject stopped and fled on foot. The driver ran towards the Frio river and jumped in the river. The game warden drove to the other side of the river to try and apprehend the subject, but the subject made it back across the river. A bystander told the warden where the subject crossed the river again, and he and the other officers began a search for the subject. While waiting for the Edwards County sheriff’s office K9 unit to arrive, the game warden was continuing the search when he heard someone sneeze in the tall grass. The warden began searching the area where he heard the sneeze and shortly after found the subject in a ditch covered up with grass. The subject was apprehended transported to the Real County Jail. The subject said he fled because he was scared and was out on bond. He also had two bags of marijuana stuffed in his boots.
What Happens at the Lake House
On Feb. 8, Llano County game wardens responded to a shots fired call with deputies. Multiple callers stated an individual in a subdivision was shooting an automatic rifle at a buoy in the lake near houses and towards boats in the water. A rental house was located with eight people where the shooter was identified. The shooter admitted to hiding the rifle inside the residence. Consent was given to search the house which yielded the rifle, bags of marijuana, unprescribed Adderall, and psilocybin mushrooms. A total of five people were arrested for charges ranging from possession of marijuana, deadly conduct- 3rd degree felony, and possession of controlled substance 1>4 grams — 2nd degree felony.
Stop Methin’ Around
On Feb. 10, an Ellis County game warden received a call from the Cedar Hill police chief to discuss issues and complaints they were receiving on a rural part of the city where their officers couldn’t easily access. After the game warden met with the chief and lieutenant, he patrolled the area and located a white truck trespassing with the driver still sitting in the vehicle. A meth pipe was in his hunting jacket and the suspect admitted to waiting on his friend to go hog hunting. The game warden located 1.6 grams of meth in the vehicle and a loaded 30-30 rifle. The suspect was a convicted felon and the rifle came back as stolen out of Montgomery County. The subject was arrested and placed in the Ellis County Jail. Multiple charges pending.
