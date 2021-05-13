UHV will play host William Carey at 6 p.m. Monday in the opening round of the NAIA Softball National Championship in Hattiesburg, Miss.
Central Baptist plays Truett McConnell at 3 p.m. Monday in the other opening round game.
The winners from Monday’s game will play at noon Tuesday, while the losers will meet in an elimination game at 3 p.m.
The loser of the noon contest will meet the winner of the 3 p.m. game at 6 p.m. in another elimination game with the winner advancing to Wednesday’s championship at noon.
The games will be livestreamed at team1sports.com/careyathletics/.
Live stats for the game can be found at: www.dakstats.com/WebSync/Pages/Tournament/TournamentList.aspx?association=10
The winner of the Hattiesburg Bracket will advance to the 49th annual NAIA Softball World Series scheduled for May 27-June 2 in Columbus, Ga.
