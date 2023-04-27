GOLIAD — Jared Kolacny had some advice for his daughter before she came to the plate in the top of the sixth inning.
Macy Kolacny made sure to put what her father said into practice.
“Literally, right before that at-bat, my dad was telling me, ‘You’re flying out. Stay through the ball,’” Kolacny said “So, she had been throwing us high, and I saw one down and in, and I just threw my elbow up and got a hold of it.’
Kolacny’s grand slam highlighted a seven-run top of the sixth, and Ganado went on to a 12-1 Class 2A bi-district win over Stockdale in a game stopped after the sixth inning because of the 10-run mercy rule Thursday night at the Goliad softball field.
The Maidens improved to 26-6-2 and moved into the area round against the winner of the Three Rivers-Agua Dulce series.
Kolacny was also dominant on the mound. She yielded only two hits, did not walk a batter and had 12 strikeouts.
“Coach (Jordin) Jones noticed they were standing way back in the box,” Kolacny said. “She called good pitches, and I just hit my spots. The changeup was definitely on today, so that was good.”
Ganado was looking to get rid of the bad taste of a 1-0 loss to Shiner that left it in third place heading into the playoffs.
“That one stung, and the girls felt that one,” Jones said. “I told them you’ve got to get disciplined and get runners in whenever we can. That’s kind of what hurt us that game, so we focused on that all week. Putting them in situations and putting as much pressure as we can on them and making them hit the opposite way and put bunts down, and I think it kind of prepared us for today.”
Ganado had eight hits and scored in the first three innings before breaking the game open in the sixth.
“We made some adjustments at the plate,” Jones said. “She (Stockdale pitcher Goldie Aguilar) has a pretty good rise ball. I told them, ‘either you get in front or get in back, and whichever one works you stick with it.’ We kind of went off of that.”
The Lady Brahmas (13-12) had their only hits and scored their lone run in the first inning.
Kolacny finished the game by retiring the final 16 batters she faced.
“We just started working harder at practice,” Kolacny said. “We just need to hit the ball more and execute. Our defense is solid. It’s all about executing and that’s what we’re focusing on at practice.”
Class 2A Bi-District
Ganado 12, Stockdale 1
Ganado 212 007 — 12 8 0
Stockdale 100 000 — 1 2 4
W: Macy Kolacny. L: Goldie Aguilar. Highlights: (G) Kolacny 6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 12 K, 2-for-4, grand slam, 2B, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Maci Weempe 3-for-4, 3 R, RBI, SB; Bella Adrian 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Jaxyn Bures 1-for-3, R. (S) Jaycee Joiner 1-for-2, RBI. Records: Ganado 24-6-2; Stockdale 13-12.