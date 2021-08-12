GANADO — Ganado had a rough end to the 2020 season.
A rain-soaked 54-2 regional semifinal loss to Refugio that saw quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero leave the game with a foot injury in the first quarter.
After reaching the state quarterfinals in 2019, Ganado (6-5 in 2020) had to adjust to a loaded non-district schedule and drop in classification to District 13-2A, Division I.
With 18 lettermen returning, Ganado has sights on presenting a crisper product than last year and build off its success from the last two seasons.
“I tell the kids all the time, this is a very simple game,” said head coach Brent Bennett. “It comes down to out executing the fundamentals. If you can’t out block, if you can’t out tackle, you’re going to be in trouble. But we concentrate on us. Take care of the Ganado Indians, and then perfect the technique that we require of the kids.”
Bures-Guerrero, a junior, is preparing for his third year as the Indians’ signal caller.
He threw for 1,373 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 908 yards and 17 scores as a sophomore.
“I feel like the attitude (on the team) has gotten better since last year,” Bures-Guerrero said. “Our attitude’s more locked in, we’re ready to go, ready for the competition coming up.”
With a non-district schedule that includes Industrial, Tidehaven, Hallettsville, East Bernard and Refugio, Bures-Guerrero knows the key to success is to play fast and physical, just like all the teams Ganado will be playing.
He is one of several upperclassmen trying to take on greater leadership roles after graduating 11 seniors.
“We’re getting the younger kids to buy in,” said senior fullback and defensive end Logan Riojas. “That’s what started off the first time when we went deep in the playoffs. Everybody bought in that one season, we’ve just got to keep that going.”
Riojas was second on the team with four receiving touchdowns in 2020, while senior wide receiver Riley Hurt led the Indians with 49 catches for 605 yards and six touchdowns.
“This season we lost a lot of our older people, so we’ve got a lot of new people in,” Hurt said. “So we’re just trying to get them up with all the new routes and stuff like that. We’ve been working on agility stuff, trying just to get faster and stronger.”
Ganado went 3-1 in district play in 2020, beating Weimar, Flatonia and Schulenburg and losing to eventual state champion Shiner.
With every opponent returning almost their entire rosters, Ganado knows it will need every player to take a step up if they have sights on another deep playoff run.
“We always want to raise the standard and push the bar,” Bennett said. “Our team goal around here is go 1-0. Win in everything you do. Set a goal every week to go 1-0 and if you go 1-0, you’ll create championship habits and outwork your opponent.”
