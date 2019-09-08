The seventh-grade Braves traveled to Wallis-Brazos on Thursday to take on the Cougars in a scrimmage.
The Braves showed up well at the scrimmage by reaching the end zone on five different occasions. The boys were able to air the ball out as well as churn some yards on the ground. The Braves defense was outstanding by not allowing the Cougars to find their way into the end zone.
Overall the scrimmage was a great tune-up for the Braves as they get ready to battle against the Odem Owls.
The eighth-grade Braves allowed one touchdown, and all players worked hard. Dylan Holt and Damian Aguilar were offensive standouts for the team, scoring one touchdown each.
The entire team played hard and aggressively, competing the whole game with limited subs. The entire defensive line of Vincent Barajas, Logan Tupa, Ethan Gonzalez and Martin Ramirez had great games.
They went on to win the scrimmage 2-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.