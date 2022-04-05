WEIMAR — Ganado and Weimar knew the first to blink would come up short in their District 29-2A clash on Tuesday at LadyCat Field.
The two, ranked fifth and 10th, respectively, in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll, battled through a 10-inning contest a month ago in which Ganado won, 4-3.
They met in the regional final last year, as well.
Leadoff hits in the sixth and seventh innings powered Ganado to a 2-1 win over Weimar on Tuesday, completing the season sweep and giving the Maidens a two-game lead over the LadyCats.
“It boosts our confidence for sure,” said Ganado first-year coach Jordin Jones. “But I think going forward, we need to keep our mentality where we want to be at. Before the season, I asked what goal we wanted and everyone said state. That’s the goal and hopefully we can get there.”
Ja’lai Foster led off the sixth with a triple for the Maidens before coming home on a ground out by Madi Weempe.
Kate Smith’s leadoff single in the seventh inning led to the eventual winning run for Ganado (18-4, 10-0).
Foster, a junior, went hitless in her four at-bats during the 10-inning loss. She led off with a first-pitch single in the first inning before tripling in the sixth.
“I struck out four times against Reagan (Wick). So I didn’t get on base at all,” Foster said. “This mindset was just contact the ball, don’t worry where it goes and try to get on base as much as I can.”
Malarie Mican mirrored Foster in the bottom of the sixth with a triple of her own before Hannah Fisbeck singled in the next at-bat to tie the game at 1-1. It was the first hit for either team with runners in scoring position.
Weimar was 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position with one RBI. Ganado was 0-for-6 with two RBIs with runners in scoring position.
Mican struck out with the winning run on first base.
Weimar coach Roger Maupin wanted his senior leader at the plate in that situation.
“She had our big hit the inning before and she’s come through for us all four years,” Maupin said. “But like I told her, this is just another game. It’s not the end of our season.”
Neither team could find a rhythm offensively through the first five innings.
Weimar had a pair of hits through four innings while Ganado scratched one hit through five frames.
After allowing a pair of hits in the first inning, Macy Kolacny settled down to retire the next 11 and hold Weimar scoreless through five innings.
The junior finished with five strikeouts, three of which came during the first five innings, and picked up the win in seven innings of work.
“I was nervous to start off the game, but then I realized how good my defense is,” Kolacny said. “I know they have my back. I just started focusing on hitting my spots, letting them put it in play and letting my defense get out.”
DISTRICT 29-2A
Ganado 2, Weimar 1
Ganado 000 001 1 — 2 3 0
Weimar 000 001 0 — 1 5 1
W: Macy Kolacny L: Taylor Smith. Highlights: (G) Ja’lai Foster 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 3B; (W) Malarie Mican 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 3B; Hannah Fisbeck 2-for-3, 1 RBI. Records: Ganado 18-4, 10-0; Weimar 18-5, 8-2.
