BLOOMINGTON – Ganado quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero came into Friday night’s game against the Bloomington Bobcats with a chip on his shoulder.
“We were pretty mad because they picked us for their homecoming," Bures-Guerrero said. "We didn’t like that. We came in from last game having lost our homecoming. We brought in a lot of energy because we wanted to beat them on their homecoming.”
The Indians (4-1, 1-0) did just that as they cruised to a 64-6 District 14-3A, Division II victory.
The evening started well for Bloomington (2-4, 0-2) as Leo Hinojosa picked off the second pass attempt of Bures-Guerrrero’s night. Hinojosa returned the interception 20 yards for the Bobcats’ lone score of the evening.
Following the pick six, it was all Ganado for the rest of the night.
Ganado immediately responded on their next possession as their high-octane offense started to roll. Running back Ethan Guerra capped the Indian drive with a 7-yard touchdown run. Giovanny Avalos tacked on the extra point, giving Ganado a 7-6 lead, and the Indians didn't look back.
Following a Bobcat punt, Bures-Guerrero lofted a 17-yard fade pass into the back corner of the end zone, which was hauled on by Riley Hurt.
On the following Bloomington possession, Ganado’s Luke Prove intercepted an Isaiah Solis pass. Taking advantage of the turnover, Bures-Guerrero scored on a 3-yard touchdown run. He finished the evening with four total touchdowns: three on the ground and one through the air.
Not to be outdone, the Ganado defense forced a safety of the Bobcats’ next possession and quickly saw themselves with a 23-6 lead late in the first quarter.
“My teammates played great," said Bures-Guerrero. "Without our offensive line, we wouldn’t be where we are now.”
Bures-Guerrero found himself in the end zone with 0:34 seconds remaining in the first quarter on an 8-yard run. The score capped off a 29-point first quarter for Ganado.
Guerra found the end zone twice in the second quarter. His first run was from 33 yards out, followed by a 12-yard score. Guerra led the Indians in rushing with 190 yards on 15 carries to go along with his 3 touchdowns.
On the final play of the first half, Bures-Guerrero scampered into the end zone from 7 yards out. The score put the Indians up 50-6 at the half.
“What we challenged the guys with was for everybody to be ready to play tonight, for everyone to go out there and execute," Ganado coach Brent Bennett said. "The enthusiasm on the field was there tonight. It was a tremendous win. Half the state wins, half the state loses. Anytime you get a win, you have to be happy about that.”
With a running clock in the second half, the Indians were able to give a few of their starters a break while taking a look at their backups.
Backup quarterback Lane Benavides completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Adrian Mata midway through the third quarter.
Halfway through the fourth quarter, Indian running back Darryl Cihal broke off a 24-yard touchdown run.
The Bobcats will look to put this game behind them and regroup, seeking to build on the two victories they have secured thus far. They will take on Danbury on Oct. 18.
“We’ll be trying to get our first district win in five years or however long it’s been," Bobcat coach Chris Horn said. "We just have to keep getting better. We’ve done some good things this year, and we can’t wash away the good things because of one bad night.”
Ganado will take the first crack at Danbury as they host the Panthers next Friday.
