Chloe Gresham never started to doubt her abilities.
The Ganado junior stepped up to the plate in the fifth inning against Rockport-Fulton on Day 2 of the VISD Tournament with the opportunity to put her team ahead.
She delivered a ground ball to right field to run in two batters and help the Maidens (14-2-2) secure a 6-4 win in Friday’s five-inning game at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
“You just gotta trust in yourself,” Gresham said. “I had the bunt sign, and the bunt didn’t go the first strike, but I still had confidence that I was going to get them in.”
Ganado vs. Rockport Fulton softball
Ganado’s Jaxyn Bures pitches during Friday’s game against Rockport Fulton at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
“I have full confidence in Chloe,” said Ganado head coach Jordin Jones. “I don’t have any doubt in her. Whenever she comes up to the plate, I know that she’s gonna put the ball in play somewhere hard.”
The Maidens entered the fifth down 4-3, but Macy Kolancy came through with a one-run double to tie it with the Lady Pirates (14-2).
Kolancy replaced Jaxyn Bures in the fourth inning at pitcher. She only allowed two hits in the win.
“(Kolancy’s) pitched three games so far, so we kind of wanted to give her a break today, but coming in she was lights out and that’s what I expect of a senior, especially with her changeup that she has,” Jones said.
Gresham also added an RBI in the third inning, along with Bella Adrian.
The win on Friday moves to Maidens to 3-0-1 in the tournament, with their tie coming against Class 6A’s Cibolo Steele.
“I think we’re doing good in this tournament,” Gresham said. “It’s bigger competition than what we normally see. It’s bigger schools, bigger everything, and I think we’re holding our own as a 2A and as the underdogs.”
The Maidens wrap up the tournament on Saturday, matching up with La Porte at 10:55 a.m. and Calhoun at 12:50 p.m.
VISD Tournament — Day 2 Ganado 012 03 — 6 9 2 Rockport-Fulton 130 00 — 4 8 2 W: Macy Kolancy. L: Maddy Dykes. Highlights: (G) Chloe Gresham 2-for-3, 3 RBI; Macy Kolancy 1-for-3, RBI, 1 R; Bella Adrian 1-for-3, RBI, 1 R; Ja’Lai Foster 1-for-3, 2 R; Jaxyn Bures 1-for-3, 1 R; Cosmo Kramer 2-for-2. (RF) Emma Groseclose 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Natalie Munoz 2-for-3, 1 R, RBI; Julissa Hernandez 1-for-3, RBI; Laney Cantu 1-for-3, RBI. Records: Ganado 14-2-2, Rockport-Fulton 14-2.