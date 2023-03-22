Ganado gladly accepted the opportunity to host the No. 2-ranked Class 2A team in the state on Wednesday.
Shiner was originally scheduled to host the District 29-5A game against two top-5 teams. However, weather forced both the squads to alternate home games and give the Maidens the home game on the front end of the schedule.
With the home field advantage, the Maidens overcame a 5-1 deficit to the Lady Comanches after the third inning, combining for eight runs over the fifth and sixth innings to defeat Shiner 10-5.
“They wanted to play at home, and this was a big turnout for us, and it was a good win for us,” said Ganado head coach Jordin Jones.
The win moved No. 4-ranked Ganado to 20-4-2 overall (5-1 district) and created a three-way tie in the district between the two teams, along with Weimar.
“They kind of came out a little shaky, and they came back, and they battled,” Jones said. “They persevered, and they don’t like to lose so going out, and scoring in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings is big for us.”
Shiner got up early off of two home runs, the first being a solo from Kailey Boedeker in the second inning and the last coming from Paeden Vincik in the third that scored three runs.
However, the Maidens were able to take advantage of a Shiner pitching change in the fifth inning, as sophomore Dyllan Chrismon replaced senior Teresa Olivas.
Ganado junior Bella Adrian immediately put her team on the board with a sacrifice fly that scored Ja'Lai Foster.
Chole Gresham, Isabel Tristan and Zoey Ybarra added RBI’s in the inning to put the Ganado ahead 6-5 after the fifth.
On Adrian’s next at-bat in the sixth, she crushed a ball over the fence for a three-run homer to give the Maidens' eventual winning pitcher, Macy Kolancy, cushion at the end of the game.
“We already had our spark going, and as soon as I got up to bat, I wasn’t looking for a home run,” Adrian said. “I was looking for a gap shot, a base hit, anything to make my runners score. I saw the pitch. It was beautiful. I had to take it, and I swung, and it just went out.”
After the loss, Shiner fell to 16-4 overall and 5-1 in district.
“We started off really, really well, and we kind of stopped our offense a little bit after the third inning, and we should have made more adjustments and kept our foot on the gas pedal,” said Shiner head coach Jason Keller.
“They executed and took advantage of a pitching change and hit the ball when they needed to hit the ball and we didn’t play very good defense tonight,” he added.
District 29-2A
Ganado 10, Shiner 5
Ganado 100 144 X — 10 12 2
Shiner 113 000 0 — 5 5 4
W: Macy Kolancy. L: Dyllan Chrismon. Highlights: (G) Bella Adrian 2-for-4, 4 RBI’s, R; Zoey Ybarra 3-for-3, RBI, R; Chloe Gresham 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Macy Kolancy 2-for-4, 2 R; Madi Weempe 1-for-4, RBI, R; Isabel Tristan 0-for-4, RBI; (S) Paeden Vincik1-for-3, 3 RBI’s, R; Rylee Vancura 0-for-3, RBI, R; Brinley Ramirez 1-for-4, 2 R; Kailey Boedeker 1-for-3, R. Records: Ganado 20-4-2, 5-1; Shiner 16-3, 5-1.