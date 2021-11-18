CORPUS CHRISTI — Ganado made the trip to Cabaniss Stadium eyeing its third consecutive trip to the third round of the playoffs.
Against District 16-2A, Division I champion La Villa, the Indians fell behind early as the Cardinals scored on the the game's opening drive.
Yet, Ganado responded to the tune of 60 unanswered points as the Indians won 60-23 in their Class 2A, Division I area round matchup.
The Indians advance to play the winner of Friday's game between Refugio and Flatonia in the Class 2A, Division I regional semifinals.
"We had a good week of practice and we came in with a different type of fire this week," said Ganado wide receiver Riley Hurt. "We had a good win last week, but we just want to try to keep stepping up every game and get ready for next week."
La Villa (9-3) struck first with AJ Contreras' 1-yard touchdown run as the Cardinals received the opening kickoff.
But Ganado's (7-5) offense responded right away, tying the game with Kyle Bures-Guerrero's 53-yard pass to Hurt before taking the lead with Vince Sablatura's 26-yard run.
"We just forget about (the touchdown) and go to the next play," Bures-Guerrero said. "We knew they would come out and fight but we just passed it up and moved on to the next play. The O-line was blocking, the receivers were catching and we were just rolling."
Ganado's defense tightened up after the opening score and forced six consecutive La Villa punts.
The Cardinals did not score their second and third touchdowns until late in the fourth quarter when Ganado's backups had entered the game.
The offense responded with nine consecutive scores as Bures-Guerrero went 15 of 15 passing in the first half and finished 24 of 26 passing for 284 yards and four touchdowns, and nine carries for 58 yards and three more scores.
"I want consistent execution, doing your job every stinking time," said Ganado coach Brent Bennett. "I don't care if it's the guy that started 40 games for us or the guy that was a JV kid all year. Execute your job to the best of your ability no matter what your number is on the field, what your last name is, playing good team football."
Ganado fed off La Villa's punting struggles as the Cardinals averaged 25 yards per punt.
Josiah Sterling had a punt return touchdown called back for a penalty in the second quarter, but Hurt made up for it with a 60-yard return in the third quarter. He finished the night with 7 catches for 143 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to the punt return.
"Coach Bennett teaches us, he says never keep your head down," Hurt said. "We just went back out there, kept our head high and scored right away."
Ganado took its starters out after Bures-Guerrero's third quarter touchdown pass to Cain Hayden, putting the Indians up 60-7 going into the fourth.
La Villa scored touchdown runs of 15 and 63 yards from Contreras and Brandon Felix in the fourth quarter, but Ganado had all but secured its victory.
"Everything we got to do has got to be 10 times harder," Hurt said on preparing for round three. "Everyone's got to want it, we've got to keep our heads up and just keep going through practice."
