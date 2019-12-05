GANADO — Cameron Bates had a strong feeling that Ganado would end its playoff drought at the beginning of the season.
But even he couldn't have foreseen the success that the Indians have had this season.
"I knew this was a good team," Bates said. "Our goal through high school has been to end our playoff drought and I was sure we were going to do that this year. But I didn't know just how far we would go and now that we've gotten this far, I know that we can keep going."
Ganado (10-3) has not only made the playoffs this season, but has advanced to the Class 3A, Division II quarterfinals after a 28-14 win over Poth in the regional round.
Ganado forced two turnovers and blocked a punt in the game against Poth and will be looking to build on that performance.
Kyle Bures-Guerrero ended the game with 183 yards rushing and 121 yards passing to go with four total touchdowns, while Riley Hurt added 128 yards receiving and two touchdowns in the game.
"That's what we sell here," said Ganado head coach Brent Bennett. "That's what we try to do here every week. It goes back to playing three phases of the game. We stress turnovers, we stress taking care of the ball and these kids have bought in and have a business-like approach every day. They believe in us as coaches and the ideas we have put forth."
The Indians will face East Bernard (13-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Freedom Field in Rosharon.
It's the second time the two teams will have met this season. East Bernard came out victorious with a 27-14 decision.
"Defensively, we played well enough to win but offensively and on special team's we did not play well enough to win," Bennett said. "There were too many three and outs on offense and a lack of a rushing game really hurt us. The special teams made some plays but there were two punts that were really costly and that was the difference in the game."
Despite the loss in the prior meeting, Ganado goes into the game with a lot of confidence.
"I knew that we would eventually see them in round four," Bates said. "We had been getting better every week and I had confidence in us. It was a great opportunity for us to continue to get better so we could finally meet back up with them and get our revenge in the rematch."
Bennett believes in his team's chances and said the Indians are a much improved team from the last time the two met.
"These kids have come out and improved every single day," he said. "We're still only in year two of the program so every day is a new learning day. The biggest thing with this group of guys is that they come to work in practice and they go out and do everything to the best of their ability. They're a fun group to be around, and we're all a big family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.