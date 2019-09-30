GANADO – Ganado hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2013.
But the postseason drought hasn’t diminished the community’s enthusiasm for the team.
“Every Friday night you go through Main Street and there aren’t any cars there,” said senior Ryan Williams. “They are all up here supporting us. You look up in the stands and every seat is full. That’s what I like about this community.”
The Indians are determined to repay their fans by earning a playoff berth for the first time since 2013.
The quest for a postseason berth begins Friday when Ganado comes off its bye week and opens District 14-3A play at Bloomington.
“Just the attitude of everything is different,” said junior Larson Workman. “We changed everything around as a team. We just have to keep working. We match up against every team pretty well.”
Brent Bennett is beginning his second year as head coach after coming to Ganado from Bay City, where he was the offensive coordinator under Lupe Florez.
“The biggest thing when you go somewhere that you notice is that kids don’t understand anything,” he said. “The biggest difference between this year and last year is they understand the structure of everything whether it’s academics, athletics, weights, period work or whatever the situation is.”
Bennett made changes in virtually every phase of the game, and the players are beginning to understand the concept of his offense, defense and special teams.
“We just got more physical and learned what we could do with our bodies,” Williams said. “We put muscle on and we put speed on to where we can just fly around and hit people now.”
Bennett showed no hesitancy in starting freshman Kyle Bures-Guerrero at quarterback.
Bures-Guerrero has responded by passing for 767 yards and eight touchdowns and rushing for 407 yards and seven touchdowns.
“We know exactly what we’ve got in him and what we don’t have in him,” Bennett said. “We know the plays when we call them it’s going to be a flip of a coin whether we execute or not. We know we’ve got those handful of plays he’s going to go out and do what he’s supposed to do.”
The Indians won their first three games before losing to Palacios in double overtime.
Bennett was pleased with the start, but looking for improvement in district play.
“We grew tremendously,” he said. “We played with lots of effort and lots of intensity. We still played sloppy a lot even in the big wins and the close games and the overtime loss. We have lots of things to clean up. I’m excited about the possibilities of where this team can go.”
