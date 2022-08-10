Josh Ervin’s start as Ganado’s athletic director and football coach was eventful.
Ervin was promoted on Jan. 26 after Brent Bennett resigned. Six days later, he went through his first UIL realignment as an athletic director.
Ganado was aligned into District 15-2A, Division I with Refugio and Shiner, ranked third and first, respectively, in the Class 2A, Division I preseason poll.
Refugio eliminated Ganado in the regional semifinals in each of the last two seasons. Ganado and Shiner have been district rivals the last two seasons.
“(Realignment) is something we can’t control,” Ervin said. “We’ve played both teams multiple times over the past two years and we’re excited for the challenge again. Obviously, the ball went their direction the past three or four times. But that’s something we’re looking at and we know we need to grow.”
Ganado will play the Comanches Sept. 23 and Bobcats on Nov. 4, the final week of the season.
“There’s not any uncertainty,” Ervin added. “We know we’re playing Shiner Week 5 and Refugio Week 11. It’s just time to go out and compete.”
In addition to Refugio and Shiner, the Indians (7-6 in 2021) will face Bloomington, Kenedy, Skidmore-Tynan and Three Rivers in district play. Kenedy and Three Rivers reached the area round of the playoffs last year.
Ganado returns nine starters on each side of the ball, including senior quarterback/defensive back Kyles Bures-Guerrero.
Bures-Guerrero threw for 2,034 yards, rushed for 1,034 yards and scored 46 total touchdowns last year for the Indians.
As he enters his fourth year as a starter for Ganado, Ervin sees Bures-Guerero like a coach on the field and expects to use that trait to full advantage.
“There’s a lot we’re able to do offensively,” Ervin said. “If we didn’t have a kid like this, four years in the system, we probably wouldn’t be able to do it.
“He’s been voted captain. The kids love him. He sets the tone a lot of time at practice. He’s able to help everyone with their responsibilities.”
Bures-Guerrero wants to showcase his four-year growth in his final season at Ganado.
“My throwing has gotten a lot better accuracy-wise,” he said. “My vision is good, too. And, I’m getting a little shifty.”
While Ganado returns most of its roster from a year ago, the Indians are carrying a handful of seniors who played last year.
“Last year, we were kind of young,” Bures-Guerrero said. “We had a couple seniors and the rest were underclassmen, and they didn’t know the speed the first couple of games. This year, we have a bunch of returners. They’re gonna know the speed. They’re going to know how fast you’ve gotta be. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.