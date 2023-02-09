GANADO — When Kyle-Bures Guerrero first started his football career at Ganado, knew he possessed the work ethic to play on the college ranks when the time came.

“If I stuck to what I was doing, I knew I was going to go somewhere, at any level,” he said.

After four years of playing at starting quarterback, along with safety, linebacker and defensive end, the senior made a commitment continue his football and academic career at Texas Wesleyan University on Thursday morning in the Ganado gym.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Bures-Guerrero said. “I get to further my career and hopefully try to make it to the next level.”

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior, who will play linebacker, enjoyed meeting the coaches and players on his visit to the Fort Worth school.

“I really liked the coaching staff,” he said. “They had a good foundation under them, and I saw that. The kids, they had a good chemistry, and I feel like everybody there was just bonded, so that’s why I chose.”

“It was just like Ganado. It felt just like home,” he added.

Bures-Guerrero leaves the Indians with 7,653 passing yards, 85 passing touchdowns, 4,846 rushing yards, and 98 rushing touchdowns in his four seasons at quarterback.

He helped the team reach the regional semifinals in a senior season in which he was first-team all-district quarterback and first-team all-district defensive end. He was also named as a first-team utility player on the Victoria Advocate’s 2022 all-area football team.

“It is a little heartbreaking seeing him leave after five years,” said Ganado head coach Josh Ervin. “We’re excited to see what he does at Texas Wesleyan, and we know he’s going to be successful.”

Ervin, who is also Bures-Guerrero's uncle, enjoyed seeing the way he led the team in his four years as an Indian.

“What a lot of people don’t see is the hard work behind the scenes, the leadership that he provided to help the team achieve the success that we’ve had the past four years,” Ervin said.

Bures-Guerrero ended his senior season on the defensive side of the ball with 29 total tackles (22 solo) and 4.5 sacks.

“He really came on defensively his senior year,” Ervin said. “For whatever reason, it didn’t work out his junior, sophomore and freshman year when he was playing quarterback, but I know he loves defense, and he loves to be aggressive.

Although Bures-Guerrero will start off his college career on the defensive side of the ball, he hopes to get the chance to show off his offensive skills he displayed with the Indians in the NAIA's Sooner Athletic Conference.

“I’m excited (to play linebacker),” he said. “I’m trying to work on my speed, and I want to get on the offensive side of the ball.”