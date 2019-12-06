ROSHARON – Cameron Bates was unsure how his senior season at Ganado would go at the beginning of the year.
“At the start of the season, I didn’t know where we would be, what we would accomplish, where we would be sitting at or if we would make playoffs,” Bates said. “To be sitting here in the fourth round, it’s been an amazing experience.”
Ganado found itself in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A, Division II playoffs Friday, going up against East Bernard. It was the second time the teams faced this season, and the Indians were looking for revenge after a loss in the first meeting.
But there was no redemption as the Brahmas used a strong first quarter to top Ganado 30-10.
The Ganado Indians listen to their alma-matter after being defeated by the East Bernard Brahmas 30-10, which ended their season, in a Class 3A, Division II quarterfinal game at Freedom Field in Rosharon.
“The preparation was there,” said senior defensive lineman Colten Teague. “We just got caught up in everything. Playing in this beautiful stadium, we were still taking it in, and our minds weren’t where they needed to be.”
East Bernard struck quickly. After forcing a safety by Ganado to start the game, the Brahmas took the ball 55 yards on their second play from scrimmage for a touchdown. East Bernard added a touchdown one minute later on a 55-yard run and got a second touchdown on a 30-yard run with seven minutes left in the first quarter to jump out to a 16-0 lead.
Ganado drove down the field on its next drive but was forced to settle for a field goal to trim the lead. East Bernard added to its lead in the second quarter on a nine-yard run. Ganado came back with a touchdown of its own on a three-yard score by Ethan Guerra with four minutes left in the half, but the Brahmas answered just 10 seconds later on a 70-yard run.
“We just didn’t have that execution we needed to tonight,” said Ganado head coach Brent Bennett. “East Bernard did a great job of adjusting to us, and we weren’t able to execute, but I’m proud of the effort the kids showed out there. They showed a lot of heart, and that is something we preach in this program. In the locker room, I was just telling them how they should be proud of the way they played and what they were able to accomplish this season.”
Ganado couldn’t get anything going in the second half and had four turnovers as both teams were held scoreless in the half.
“All these people, the biggest thing is how close we are,” Bates said. “What I love about these guys is they never gave up. Even the younger guys kept fighting because they knew that we still could have a chance.”
Coach Bennett said that the senior class left their mark on the program.
“We as a coaching staff came in and we talked about leaving a legacy, and I think that’s exactly what this senior class did,” Bennett said. “They gave their all to this program every day and helped build something that wouldn’t have been able to happen without them. I can’t even put into words what they have meant.”
With his senior season now over, Teague said it has meant everything to him to be a part of this group.
“This group has truly shown me what family is,” Teague said. “They’ve made my senior season the most memorable it could be, and it’s just one big happy family. We lost, but we’re still family.”
As a Texas native I am so happy to be joining the Advocate staff and be staying in my home state. In May, 2019 I graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Journalism.
