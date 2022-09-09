GANADO — Kyle Bures-Guerrero ran for 2 second-half touchdowns and threw one to lead Ganado to a 27-22 thrilling victory over East Bernard.
East Bernard used a 73-yard touchdown run by Alex Henriquez and a 10-yard catch by Reid Morton in the second quarter to take a 12-7 lead into the half.
But intense scoring in the second half led to the exciting conclusion.
Ganado struck first on a 4-yard run by Vince Sablatura midway through the first quarter.
The Indians entered the game 2-0 after a 49-7 win over Palacios in Week 2.
Kyle Bures-Guerrero threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns while adding another 140 yards and three scores on the ground.
Bures-Guerrero’s five rushing touchdowns through two weeks led the area. He averaged 7.2 yards per carry entering Friday.
The senior also ranked second in the area in passing with 378 yards and four touchdowns through the air.
Cain Hayden ranked second in receiving with 172 yards and two touchdowns on 10 catches.
East Bernard won the previous four meetings between the two schools going back to 2012, including a 56-20 result last season. However, the Brahmas entered the game 0-2 after losses to Edna and Hitchcock.