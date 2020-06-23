GANADO – Ganado senior lineman Landon Workman was part of a team that made it to the Class 3A, Divison II quarterfinals last season.
But he knows past success doesn’t mean anything with a new team being built this season.
“We have to put in all the work we can,” Workman said. “We’re starting back at the bottom. Last year is over, and we have to start back over. We’re not the same team as last year, we lost people and we have to make up for that by putting the work in to be better every day.”
Larson Workman is said Ganado still have to prove themselves even after last seasons state quarterfinal appearance. pic.twitter.com/FqDWc68iTJ— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) June 24, 2020
The first step to that work came with strength and conditioning workouts, which the Indians started a week and a half ago.
Ganado head coach Brent Bennett has worked to get the team back in shape as quickly as possible.
“We started off just making sure everyone had everything down,” Bennett said. “But once we knew they had that handled, there was no slow. We were back to full speed and luckily they’ve done a phenomenal job. Everyone out here from seventh to 12th grade. They’ve put the work in to retain what we had through the break, and now we can build on it.”
The players have responded, and Workman said everyone is happy to be back together.
“Being in quarantine for three months, it stunk for everybody” he said. “I worked out by myself during everything but being back here and having that team atmosphere is what pushes a lot of people, and I love it.”
Ganado is ranked No. 8 in this years Dave Campbell preseason Class 2A, Division I poll.
While the players and coaches are well aware of this, Bennett said the team is only focused on themselves.
“What you have to understand, is that that was last year,” he said. “What we’re telling those kids is ‘Hey, 2019 was a special team, it was a fun team, but that isn’t going to mean anything this year.’ We’ve got some key returners coming back, but they still have to go out and execute. They have to go out and produce this year if they want to hold on to that ranking and hopefully improve that ranking.”
Despite losing graduating seniors, The team is confident.
Alexis Martinez is excited to be around his teammates again. pic.twitter.com/pzhvMaVeAW— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) June 24, 2020
“I feel like we can do much better this year,” said Alexis Martinez, a junior running back. “We have the experience and there’s a lot of people that have left. But we have a good program and I think we have everything in place to pick up where we left off.”
The Indians know the potential that this group has.
“Winning a state championship is definitely the No. 1 goal,” Workman said. “I think we can be ranked top five for sure by the end of the year. If we drop below eight, I feel like we’re not doing as good as we could.”
