ROUND ROCK — In the Class 2A Boys 5K, Ganado's Alan Baez Corpus ran a time of 16:44.6 to finish fifth at the UIL State Cross Country Meet.
Falls City's Kash Brown and Flatonia's Oscar Guerrero placed 34th and 55th as individuals with times of 17:49.5 and 18:19.6 respectively.
Shiner finished sixth as a team in the Class 2A girls 2-mile run. Brinley Ramirez and Riley Rainosek finished 44th and 47th respectively as the Lady Comanches' top runners.
Yorktown's Brooke turner placed 70th overall with a time of 13:22.2.
In the Class 4A girls 2-mile run, Beeville's Jada Johnson finished 30th in 12:16.3 and Calhoun's Phoebe Huang finished 54th in 12:35.9.
In the Class 4A boys 5K, Bay City's Angel Campos placed 82nd with a time of 17:30.4 and Beeville's Angel Alba placed 93rd in 17:42.7.
For full results go to mychiptime.com/uil_xc.php?theID=13857.
