GANADO — Ganado quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero has seen his season end at the same point against the same team each of the past two years.
Bures-Guerrero was injured in the first quarter of the regional semifinals against Refugio last year and suffered the same fate in 2020 against Refugio on the final possession of the first quarter when he sustained a foot injury. Ganado was outscored 108-9 in both games.
Bures-Guerrero, now a senior, wants to ensure he finishes the season on the field.
“It really upset me going out there and seeing my team like that,” Bures-Guerrero said. “I’d have rather failed with them (on the field) rather than how I went out.”
Missing out on last year’s regional semifinals have served as motivation for the 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior.
“It’s definitely been tough on him the past few years, having the season end injured and losing to Refugio,” said first-year coach Josh Ervin, who was promoted after Brent Bennett resigned from the position. “He’s used it as motivation going into his last year. His goal is he’s gonna finish the season no matter what. You never want injuries to occur, but he’s put his body in a good position to have success and not get injured.”
Bures-Guerrero enters his fourth year as a starter for the Indians. He threw for 2,034 yards, rushed for 1,034 and amassed 46 total touchdowns to help Ganado reach the third round of playoffs for the third consecutive year.
He boasts a career completion percentage of 58.4% on 755 pass attempts with 5,539 yards and 59 touchdowns.
Ervin sees his senior quarterback as a coach on the field and hopes to utilize that experience.
“There’s a lot that we’re able to do offensively that if we didn’t have a kid like him, we wouldn’t be able to do,” Ervin said. “Because we do have him and he’s been starting for four years, we’re able to put the team in a better situation. He’s voted captain. The kids love him. He sets the tone a lot of times at practice and he’s able to help everyone with their responsibilities.”
Bures-Guerrero won’t have to wait until the third round of playoffs to face Refugio this year.
Ganado was aligned into District 15-2A, Division I with Refugio, Shiner, Bloomington, Kenedy, Skidmore-Tynan and Three Rivers.
The Indians and Bobcats will face off on Nov. 4 in the final week of the regular season.
“There’s not any uncertainty,” Ervin said. “We know we’re playing Shiner in Week 5 and Refugio in Week 11. It’s just time to go out and compete.”
Ganado was picked to finish third in the district by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football behind Shiner and Refugio.
With nine starters returning on each side of the ball, the Indians hope they can make some noise this season.
“I feel like we should be respected,” Bures-Guerrero said. “But the underdog role is motivation to us. We’re gonna use it and go out there to prove people wrong.”
