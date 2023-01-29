When first-year Ganado head coach Jordin Jones first spoke with the Maidens before the 2022 season, she asked the team their goal for that year.

“State,” they replied.

Although they fell short in a 2-1 series loss to Thorndale in the Class 2A regional semifinals, Jones thinks that last season's loss could have been the building blocks that can help the team reach its ultimate goal this time around.

“(We) just kind of came up a little short against Thorndale, but last year was very successful,” said Jones, who is in her second season. “This year, I’m hoping we can just be right there and compete again. But their goal is state, that’s for sure.”

Ganado ended the regular season with a 26-6 record and finished as District 29-2A champions after a perfect 14-0 campaign.

“I think it’s going to be a dogfight at the top,” Jones said about this year’s district competition. “I really think it’s a toss up. It’s for sure something that’s in the making for us. I think it’s just going to come down to the games and who wants it more.”

Ganado will have 12 returning players from last season — six of them being starters in last year’s playoff run.

The Maidens have only 15 players on the team, which Jones says is down compared to previous years.

“I got some big positions to fill,” Jones said. “It’s kind of difficult, but we’re trying to grow our program as much as we can.”

One position that Ganado won’t have to worry about is pitching.

Senior Macy Kolacny returns to the circle for the Maidens after a season in which she was named the District 29-2A MVP, was selected to the Class 2A TGCA all-state team, and was a first-team pitcher on the Advocate’s all-area team.

She ended last season with a 15-3 record, 100 strikeouts, and a 2.45 ERA. She also boasted a .442 batting average and 33 RBIs.

“I’m hoping she commands the mound like she usually does, and commands the infield and keeps everyone calm,” Jones said about the senior.

“She’s got the speed, she’s got the talent, and she’s got the mindset so I’m pretty proud of where she’s at,” Jones added. “We’re just growing her from here and hopefully the rest of the season she shuts some people down.”

Ganado will see the return of three other seniors including third baseman Ja’lai Foster, who ended last season with a .386 batting average and 19 RBIs.

Junior Jaxyn Bures also makes her return to the Maidens, after finishing last season with a .960 fielding percentage at first basemen.

“She’s probably one of the best first baseman that I’ve seen in a while, picking balls off of the ground and pumping people up for sure,” Jones said.

Jones projects that Bures will also be second in the pitching rotation after getting work at the position in the offseason.

“I worked with her a lot on driving her to get to someone who help her with her pitching, so she’s probably going to be going as my No. 2 whenever Macy needs a break," Jones said.

Jones hopes the senior class achieves its goal of making it to the state tournament.

“This is a special group of girls. There’s a lot of them that are very big competitors,” she said. “These girls hate to lose so they’re going to find any way, shape, or form to try to scramble out a win.”