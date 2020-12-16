GANADO — Senior lineman Larson Workman has put in the work the last four seasons to turn Ganado back into a playoff team.
Workman will get to continue the rebuild of another football team as he signed his National Letter of Intent to play offensive tackle at Kansas University.
"The first time they contacted me was during the summer," Workman said. "My first impressions were they were really enthusiastic about what they're going to create and what they have on the way. They know it's a process and it's time to get to work."
Workman joined Ganado with the team in the midst of a six year playoff drought.
Playing on both sides of the line, Workman grew to 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds as Ganado made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
As a junior, Workman helped Ganado reach the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 2009, before the team came up short against East Bernard.
"It's been great," Workman said. "I've put in a ton of hard work, it doesn't come easy. That's what I've learned to do and I'm ready to go do it at Kansas."
Kansas peaked Workman's interest with the chance of getting to play under head coach Les Miles for all four years.
Miles — who won a national championship with LSU — joined the Jayhawks in 2019 and has a record of 3-17 through two seasons.
Kansas has not had a winning season since 2008 but Workman is excited at the chance to help rebuild the program.
"I like their persistence in working hard, I like their enthusiasm and their willingness to put in the work," Workman said. "I'm very interested in being part of a come up, I want to be part of one of the biggest come ups in college football history."
Workman plans to get to work as soon as possible as he will graduate from Ganado later this month and enroll early at Kansas.
Ganado head coach Brent Bennett called the signing day bittersweet as the team and school got to celebrate Workman's accomplishments, while at the same time having to say goodbye to an important player to the program.
Ganado finished 6-5 this season, falling to Refugio in the third round.
It was the schools first time making back-to-back playoff appearances since 2012-13.
Workman admits he will miss his friends and family but hopes Ganado continues growth in upcoming seasons.
"I hope they continue to make the legacy and improve every year," Workman said. "Keep getting better and great things will come."
