University of Houston-Victoria men's soccer defender Uriel Garcia has been named a 2020 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar finalist.
Garcia, a December 2019 graduate of UHV with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, is one of three finalist selected for the award.
“Our program is extremely proud of Uriel’s nomination for the Arthur Ashe award,” said UHV soccer coach Adrian Rigby. “He’s a true example of a student-athlete pursuing the highest accomplishments both academic and athletically.”
As the name denotes, this edition is a part of a quarter-century legacy of recognizing outstanding minority young men and women who have distinguished themselves in their academic and athletic pursuits.
In addition to their athletic ability, students named Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars must maintain a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.5, be at least a sophomore academically, and be active on their campuses or in their communities.
“Being named one of the finalist for the award is an honor,” said Garcia. “I appreciate the consideration for the award and it shows how important the involvement is with the community, helping others out and being a role model. In the end, it’s a mutual relationship as we help each other out to develop a better community.”
Garcia was recently named the Red River Athletic Conference Character Athlete of the Week in recognition of his service to his school and community.
He was named a CoSIDA Academic All-District recipient in soccer this past season, has been a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar athlete, and a four-time RRAC Scholar Athlete.
While currently working part-time due to the Coronavirus, Garcia said he plans to go to graduate school to continue his goal of becoming a physical therapist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.