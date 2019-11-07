UHV’s Uriel Garcia and Brody Patience have been selected to the 2020 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District NAIA Division men’ soccer first team.
The 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams, selected by CoSIDA members, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions – NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
The CoSIDA Academic All-District® teams include the student-athletes divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada. The Divisions include NCAA Divisions I, II, and III and the NAIA.
Garcia and Patience earned recognition to the NAIA Division 4 first team on Thursday and was one of five members of the UHV men’s soccer team nominated for the award. Other nominees included Connagh Wilks, Daniel Gribben and Jean Bosco Irumva. Four members of the women’s soccer team also received nomination for the award and included Maria Grogan, Hayden Janner, Kiki Hinojosa and Nisa Ollivierre.
