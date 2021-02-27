SAN ANTONIO — El Campo's Gage Garner finished 14th in the 100-yard breaststroke at the UIL Class 5A Swimming & Diving State Meet on Saturday at the Josh Davis Natatorium.
Garner, a senior, had a time of 59.97 seconds in the finals.
He came into the finals with a preliminary time of 1:00.21.
Victoria West's Tanner Luke finished 16th in the 1-meter diving competition.
Luke, a senior, had a 230.80 point total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.