Adam Becker used every bit of body language to get the ball over the fence in left-center field.

Becker was in the fourth round of the home run derby before Sunday’s Texas Collegiate League All-Star Game at Riverside Stadium.

“I was hoping,” Becker said. “I was really hoping. At that point, I just wanted to hit one and end it and get ready for the game.”

Becker’s ball cleared the fence for his fifth home, which allowed the Victoria Generals infielder to win the competition.

“The first round I was pretty…I didn’t think I was nervous, but when I got in the box with everyone watching you (I was),” Becker said. “As the rounds got going, I felt more and more relaxed.”

Becker, who plays at West Texas A&M, was participating in a home run derby for the first time, and insisted he did nothing special to prepare.

“I tried not to actually,” he said. “I tried to come in and treat it like batting practice. Just hit the ball hard and obviously try to pull the ball. Just let good things happen.”

Becker was hitting off of Generals head coach Michael Oros.

Becker hit two home runs in each the first and second rounds to move into the finals against Lane Hutchinson from the Baton Rouge Rougarou.

Neither player hit a home run in the first round of the final before Becker ended it in the second round.

“He was good. He was good,” Becker said of Oros. “We talked about it a bit before about where he needs to throw everything. He was good. I was looking for pitches belt high, middle in for the most part. I was just kind of taking it until I felt like I got that pitch.”

Becker is hitting .282 for the Generals, shares the team lead with three home runs, and leads the team with 23 RBIs.

The Generals currently stand in third place heading into the homestretch of the season.

“As a team, we want to make a run for the playoffs,” Becker said. “We want to make a run into the playoffs and see what happens.”