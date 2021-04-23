The Victoria Generals announce the signing of Division I players Kasten Furr and Travis Gober from the University of New Orleans and Shane Podsednik and Harry Fullerton from the University of New Mexico for the 2021 Texas Collegiate League season.
“The ability to sign Division I players and mix in some experience along with younger players is key for us as we build our roster,” said Generals Vice President and General Manager Mike Yokum. “Our partnership with UNO has grown over the years and it is great that we have begun a strong relationship this season with New Mexico.”
Furr, a freshman infielder, has appeared in 34 games for UNO and is hitting .331. Gober, a freshman first baseman, has hit .288 in 24 games for UNO.
Both Furr and Gober were ranked Top 10 in their positions coming out of high school by Perfect Game.
Podsednik, a junior, is a transfer from Wharton Junior College. He hit .325 in 12 games at catcher in 2020 before the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently he has a .988 fielding percentage in eight games this season.
Fullerton, a junior from Sydney, Australia, will play outfield for the Generals. In 37 career games at New Mexico he has hit .303 with an on-base percentage of .411.
The Generals play the Brazos Valley Bombers in their home opener on June 1 at Riverside Stadium.
