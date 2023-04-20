The Victoria Generals added three players from Texas schools to their roster.
The Generals announced the signing of Kaston Mason, Blake Hubble and Taylor Seay on Thursday.
Mason, a freshman infielder from Rockwall, is playing his first season at Texas-Tyler.
Hubble, a sophomore infielder from Knoxville, Tennessee, is playing his first season at Cisco College.
Seay, a freshman pitcher from Lake Jackson, is playing his first season at Angelina Junior College.
The Generals will open the Texas Collegiate League season May 31 at the Baton Rouge Rougarou. Their home opener will be June 4 at Riverside Stadium.