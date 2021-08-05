Alec Cruz found out after Game 2 on Wednesday night that he would be the starting pitcher for the Victoria Generals in the decisive game of their Texas Collegiate League semifinal series.
Cruz had watched the Acadiana Cane Cutters hitters the previous two nights and was ready for the opportunity.
“I watched them Tuesday and last night and I saw they liked to attack the first pitch,” said Cruz, a Victoria East graduate, who will attend Texas-Rio Grande Valley. “I pitched right off the plate to keep it away from their barrels and it seemed to work.”
Ready for Game 3 at Riverside Stadium. Victoria East grad Alec Cruz on the mound for the @VicGeneralsTCL against the @CaneCuttersBB. pic.twitter.com/yklg22gfH8— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) August 6, 2021
Cruz allowed one run over four innings and the Generals captured a 3-1 win Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
The Generals advanced to the championship game against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas scheduled for noon Saturday at Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.
Victoria East grad Alec Cruz started and pitched four innings in the @VicGeneralsTCL 3-1 win over the @CaneCuttersBB in the decisive game of the semifinal series. pic.twitter.com/YizyOgJwOe— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) August 6, 2021
“We talked about a few options and wanted to get a feel for how their bodies were feeling and things like that,” said Generals head coach Michael Oros. “Alec wanted it and we said, ‘That’s what we’re looking for. Go for it.’ He did and never looked back.”
Cruz was followed to the mound by Mason Foster, Joshua Salinas and Austin Testerman, who combined to throw five innings of scoreless relief.
“We talked to the guys about how they were all going to get in and I think they did,” Oros said. “They all did great.”
UTSA’s @UTSABSB Austin Ochoa @austin_ochoa8, a Refugio grad, gets a base hit for the @VicGeneralsTCL. pic.twitter.com/30j3llQHzX— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) August 6, 2021
The Generals scored two runs in the first inning with an RBI single by Adam Becker, who had three hits, and a passed ball.
They added their final run in the fourth when Refugio graduate Austin Ochoa singled, went to second on a fielder’s choice, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Joshua Rodriguez.
“Our pitchers have stepped up and that’s the reason we’re winning these kinds of ball games,” said Ochoa, who plays at UTSA. “In the middle of the season, there were teams beating us pretty badly. Our pitching has really come through.”
UTSA’s @UTSABSB Austin Ochoa @austin_ochoa8, a Refugio graduate, had two hits, stole two bases and scored a run in the @VicGeneralsTCL 3-1 series clinching win over the @CaneCuttersBB. pic.twitter.com/nhGpkc8dCn— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) August 6, 2021
The Generals had a losing record in the second half of the season and lost Game 1 of the series 15-8, but were able to bounce back.
“We finally got comfortable,” Oros said. “I think everyone kind of knows their role and knows when to get up and get ready. I think that showed and not to mention playoff baseball. They get up for playoff baseball.”
“We got hot at the right time,” Cruz added. “We’ve got a lot of heart. You can clearly see that. We changed it with a switch of the button.”
The Generals will look for one more win when they face the team with the league’s best record.
“We’re going to go out there and compete and win a championship,” Ochoa said. “That’s the goal.”
Cane Cutters 000 100 000 — 1 5 1
Generals 200 100 00x — 3 7 0
W: Mason Foster. L: Nick McAuliffe. S: Austin Testerman. Highlights: (CC) Cole McConnell 2-for-3, R, 2B. (G) Cody Cleveland 2-for-4, 2 2B, R; Adam Becker 3-for-4, RBI; Austin Ochoa 2-for-4, R, 2 SB. Records: Cane Cutters 22-19; Generals 18-23-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.