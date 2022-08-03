BRYAN — Four Victoria pitchers combined on a three-hitter to lead the Generals to a 5-2 Texas Collegiate League semifinal series win over the Brazos Valley Bombers on Wednesday night at Edible Field.
The Generals swept the best-of-three game series and moved into the championship game against the Acadiana Cane Cutters, who swept the Baton Rouge Rougarou in their semifinal series, on Saturday night at Riverside Stadium.
Parker Bigham was the starting pitcher for the Generals and went five innings to pick up the win.
He was relieved by Cuero graduate Jared Barta, who pitched two innings, before Will Duncan went an inning and Austin Dean worked an inning to earn the save.
Jackson Hardy, Austin Becker and Adrian Minjares each had two hits for the Generals. Blake Bean added a double and an RBI.
The Generals had nine hits to bring their series total to 26.
