The Texas Collegiate League released the 2021 season schedule this week as the TCL is set to launch their 18th season. The 2021 season will be the 13th for the Victoria Generals.
This season will consist of a 44 game season (22 home dates, 22 road dates) that will open up on the road as the Generals take on the San Antonio Flying Chanclas in a three game series on May 28th. The Generals will return home for their home opener on June 1st at Riverside Stadium as they take on the defending champion Brazos Valley Bombers. This season will see the return of an Opening Day Free Ticket Night presented by Texas Roadhouse.
The season will be divided into two 22 game halves as the Generals conclude the end of the first half on June 24th. The regular season will conclude Aug. 1st. Playoffs will begin on Aug. 3rd with a TCL champion crowned on Aug. 7th.
Important dates include the eighth Annual Warriors Weekend event that will be scheduled for June 12th, as well as the eighth Annual Strike Out Cancer event that will be scheduled for July 10th. Both of these events will include our special player jersey auction with 100% of the money raised going to these causes. For the Generals full schedule, visit www.victoriagenerals.com.
