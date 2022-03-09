The Victoria Generals revealed their 2022 schedule on Wednesday.
The Generals will play 48 games in their 14th season in the Texas Collegiate League.
Coming off an appearance in the TCL championship series, the Generals open the season at Riverside on May 31 against the Seguin River Monsters, the newest team in the league.
The season opener will mark the return of free admission opening night, a partnership between the Generals and Texas Roadhouse.
Victoria returns its coaching staff from the 2021 season.
For a full schedule and promotions, visit VictoriaGenerals.com.
