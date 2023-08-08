The Texas Collegiate League postseason awards were announced with the Generals having five players selected to the All-TCL Team and one selected as the Pitcher of the Year.
Making the team were: Tyce Armstrong (first base), Easton Dowell (shortstop), Xavier Perez (outfield), Cristopher Munoz (outfield), and KT Gearlds (pitcher). Starting pitcher Braylon Owens was voted in as the TCL Pitcher of the Year.
Head Coach Michael Oros was voted in as the Manager of the Year for the 2023 season. This is Oros’ ninth season as head coach for the Generals and the best regular season in Generals history with a 32-15 record and a winning percentage of .682 on the season.
Owens, a sophomore from Elgin, had a masterful season for the Generals appearing in seven games (38.2 innings), with 46 strike outs, allowing six earned runs on 21 hits, 10 walks, with an earned run average of 1.39 on the season. Owens was 5-0 on the season and was also selected as the TCL Pitcher of the first half of the season. Owens will return for his junior season to the University of Texas-San Antonio.
Armstrong, a sophomore from Conroe, hit .304 with 31 hits, 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 32 runs batted in, scoring 16 runs, 16 walks and two stolen bases. He finished the season fourth in the TCL in batting average. Armstrong was also selected as the Generals Hitter of the Year and will return for his junior season to the University of Texas-Arlington. Armstrong was awarded All-TCL at first base.
Dowell, a freshman from Aransas Pass, led the team with 174 at bats with 45 hits, 34 runs scored, seven doubles, three triples, a home run, 20 runs batted in, 14 walks, 22 stolen bases, while batting .259 on the season. Dowell will be returning to McNeese State University in the fall. Dowell was awarded All-TCL at shortstop.
Perez, a freshman and native of Corpus Christi, was a mid-season addition for the Generals and carried a .353 batting average into post season play and hit a grand slam in game two against the River Monsters leading the Generals to victory. Perez wrapped up the season appearing in 18 games with 68 at bats, scoring 10 runs, with 20 hits, five doubles, a triple, three home runs, 14 runs batted in and a pair of stolen bases. Perez will return to Texas State University as a red-shirt freshman in the fall. Perez was awarded All-TCL as an outfielder.
Munoz, a sophomore from Bronx, New York, appeared in 40 games for the Generals hitting .262 with 34 hits, two doubles, two triples, a home runs, 14 runs batted in, scoring 30 runs, 26 walks and 12 stolen bases. Munoz will be moving to Southeastern (Florida) in the fall. Munoz was awarded All-TCL as an outfielder.
Gearlds, a junior from Ingram, appeared in 18 games (26.2 innings) with 44 strike outs, allowing just 11 hits, 7 earned runs and an earned run average of 2.36 (including playoffs) on the season. Gearlds achieved a record of 5-1 with five saves on the season and will be returning for his senior season at Kansas Wesleyan University. Gearlds was awarded All-TCL as a pitcher.