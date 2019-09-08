The Texas Collegiate League postseason awards were announced Friday, and the Generals had four players selected to the All-TCL first-team. Selected were Ryan Flores (first base), Coby Porvin (outfield), Payton Robertson (short stop) and Deryk Serbantez (starting pitcher).
The Victoria Generals will play 48 games in 2020 with 24 games at Riverside Stadium.
