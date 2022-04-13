The Victoria Generals announced the return of three players from the 2021 season on Wednesday.
The Generals signed outfielder Samuel Benjamin and pitchers Austin Testerman and Cristian Cienfuegos.
"Acquiring players that already have a season under their belt with the Generals is always a plus as we plan for the upcoming season," said Mike Yokum, Generals Vice President and General Manager. "These guys are seasoned and know the grind of Summer ball and what to expect and can help lead the newcomers as they take the field for the Generals."
Benjamin, a sophomore at the University of Houston and Katy native, hit .315 with 18 RBIs. He’s notched 11 hits in 27 games for Houston as of April 12.
Testerman, a sophomore at Paris Junior College and a Houston commit, threw 9.1 innings across six games last year for the Generals and allowed four earned runs, four hits and struck out 15 batters. This season for the Dragons, he has a record of 2-3 with a save in 13 games and has struck out 33.
Cienfuegos returns to Riverside as he completes his sophomore season at Rice. The Baytown native has appeared in 11 games for the Owls and boasts a 5.40 ERA. He held a 3.95 ERA in six games during the Generals’ run to the Texas Collegiate League championship series a year ago.
"These three players came to us as a freshman and we felt they made huge strides and have really capitalized on their opportunities in Victoria and at their schools," said Generals coach Michael Oros. "We are excited and hopefully their success continues this season for the Generals."
The Generals will kick off their 48-game season when they host the Seguin River Monsters on May 31.
