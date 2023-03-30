The Victoria Generals announced the signing of two players from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Kade York and Jacob Sanchez will join the Generals for the 2023 season, in which the team will be chasing its third championship.

"Both Kade and Jacob will be bringing a ton of experience to the Generals this summer with both completing their junior season," said Mike Yokum, Generals Vice President and General Manager. "These guys are both seeing the field every day with a ton of playing time and will be hitting their stride when reporting to play for the Generals."

Infielder Kade York, a junior from Mesa, Arizona, is in his first season with UTRGV and has started in all 23 games thus far this season, hitting .320 with 12 RBI’s, three doubles and an on-base percentage of .400.

Catcher Jacob Sanchez, a junior from San Juan, Texas, is in his third season at UTRGV.

During Sanchez’s sophomore season with UTRGV he hit .300 with 46 hits, eight doubles, a triple, five home runs, 32 runs scored and 16 walks.

"We have established a strong relationship with the coaching staff at UTRGV and it is always nice when we can scoop up some of their best players to suit up as Generals," said Michael Oros, Generals’ Head Coach heading into his ninth season. "We are excited to have these guys and will probably see several more from UTRGV as we start the season."

The Generals will open their 15th season in the Texas Collegiate League on the road as they head to Baton Rouge to take on the Rougarou on May 31. They’ll return for their home opener at Riverside Stadium on Sunday, June 4.