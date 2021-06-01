The biggest plus for the Victoria Generals this season is they can concentrate on playing baseball.
The Generals often had to worry about who would be available from night to night last season, as the Texas Collegiate League made its way through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re hoping for normalcy,” said Generals head coach Michael Oros before Tuesday night’s home opener against the Brazos Valley Bombers at Riverside Stadium. “Hopefully, we’ll have the same guys every day and not so much have to worry about all the ins and outs that go on off the field.”
Oros often did not know who would be in the lineup for a game until he arrived at the ballpark.
“It was every morning,” he said. “You would look at the phone and see what you had. If it wasn’t that, it was a close contact, I’m not sure, or my host family. It was just a lot. It was more of trying to stay healthy and show a little bit of entertainment. People can look at our record and see that it affected us.”
Pitcher Brett Brown was one of those impacted. He tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks into the season and missed the rest of the summer.
Brown, a Sinton graduate, recovered in time to pitch at Wharton County Junior College and was on the mound for the Generals’ home opener.
“I want to win a lot, compete and hopefully get the looks I want to get to the level I want to get to,” he said. “Pitching in the summer there’s a little more freedom from the development and getting ready side. Sometimes, for a lot of guys that translates into success being able to figure out what they’re trying to do.”
Brown gives much of the credit for his progress on the college level to Adrian Alaniz, his coach at Sinton.
“I learned a lot from him, and I still do,” Brown said. “I still pick the phone up and call him. He’s kind of an unfair advantage for people to have him. Anything I have to ask, he has an answer for.”
The Generals dropped the first two games of the season to the San Antonio Flying Chanclas, but expect to rebound from last season.
“There are a few different things we’re trying to implement,” Oros said. “We’ve implemented a new schedule. We’ve implemented kind of how we want to play to get a competitive advantage that will give us a chance to win every night.”
Brown likes what he has seen so far from his teammates.
“Energy,” he said. “I think we’re going to come out and give them some energy. We’re going to give them our all every night. I think the fans are going to help us out a lot at home.”
