Austin Ochoa hit a home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning and the Victoria Generals captured a 10-8 win over the Brazos Valley Bombers on Wednesday night at Riverside Stadium.
The Generals (1-1) had scored seven runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-4 lead, but the Bombers tied the game with four runs in the fifth.
Ochoa, a Refugio graduate, went 2-for-4, scored two runs and had two RBIs.
Cole Turney hit his second home run of the season, and Chris Kean had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Generals.
Caleb Cude, a Calhoun graduate, pitched an inning to pick up the win, and Austin Dean earned the save.
The Generals have Thursday off before returning to Riverside Stadium on Friday to play the Bombers.
